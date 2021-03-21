Omaha's future: Civic leaders see equity, inclusion as defining challenges

What does the future hold for Omaha?

Omaha has gone through an incredible era of growth in the last two decades — building new civic attractions, expanding its cultural and sports offerings and boasting an economy that has steadily pressed forward.

But now Omaha, with a city election just ahead, is showing signs of transitioning into a new era.

Consider the confluence of issues hitting Omaha:

A once-in-a-century pandemic has rattled the city. Even if the end of the health crisis isn’t clear, Omaha will collectively reconvene sometime soon, in many ways needing to work through what the post-pandemic future means.

For all of Omaha’s growth since the turn of the millennium, the city’s overall prosperity has not benefited everyone equally. Out of last summer’s outcry for equality, Omaha is taking some steps to address the gaps that people of color experience.

At the same time, generational preferences are shifting where and how people live. Urban revitalization is taking new prominence over a suburban expansion born of the baby boom.