Omaha's mask mandate could be extended to Oct. 20

Masks are also not required in any setting where people can maintain 6 feet of distance from anyone who does not reside in their household.

“It's a reasonable extension of what's currently in place," Festersen said.

Councilman Vinny Palermo, who represents South Omaha, said he plans to vote for the extension.

He said he supported the amendment that set Sept. 15 as the end date of the emergency ordinance and hoped that the council wouldn't have to extend the requirement. But he's been discouraged by the photos he has seen of large groups acting as if the pandemic doesn't exist, he said.

Mask use is only one piece of fighting the virus, Palermo said, but he's hopeful that it could help get Omaha Public Schools students back in the classroom this fall. The Westside Community Schools will increase in-person learning in its middle and high schools to 50% on Thursday.

Festersen, Council President Chris Jerram and Councilman Ben Gray were the original sponsors of a mask requirement that did not include an exception in places where people could maintain 6 feet of distance.