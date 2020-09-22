Omaha's mask mandate could be extended until Thanksgiving week

Case counts at the close of the week ending Sept. 12 were at the same level as before the Fourth of July, Pour had noted.

Councilman Pete Festersen, the sponsor of the extension, said last week that he thinks considering extensions on a monthly basis is reasonable.

Festersen had said the decreasing cases and positivity rate were signs that the mask mandate is working. He said he wants to keep the trend moving downward.

A key factor for him, Festersen said, is a successful return to school for all students in the Omaha Public Schools.

On Oct. 5, elementary and middle school students will return to school under the Family 3/2 Model, which calls for students to be divided into two groups, each of which would attend school in person part of the week.

On Oct. 19 — the day before Omaha's mask requirement is currently set to expire — high school students will return to school under the 3/2 model.