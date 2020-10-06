Omaha's mask mandate extended to Nov. 24 as COVID-19 cases surge

Last week, Councilman Rich Pahls, who represents southwest Omaha, indicated he was on the fence about continuing to vote for extensions. But he said Tuesday that business leaders and public schools officials have asked for a mandate.

The next time the City Council considers an extension, the ordinance will likely include a set of benchmarks that would trigger the end of the mandate.

Councilman Ben Gray had considered amending Tuesday's extension to sunset the requirement when Omaha reaches 10 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day rolling average. That metric was recommended Tuesday by Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the UNMC College of Public Health.

The area is currently at about 25 cases per 100,000 people over the rolling average, said Khan, who said he was not speaking on behalf of UNMC.

But ending the mandate at the 10-case metric would still mean the area does not have cases under control, Khan said.

Gray and Councilman Pete Festersen indicated that they'll convene to consider which metrics should be included in any future extensions.