Omaha's mask mandate extended to Nov. 24 as COVID-19 cases surge

Omaha’s mask mandate will be in effect until at least Nov. 24 after the City Council on Tuesday voted 5-2 to extend the requirement.
Two University of Nebraska Medical Center doctors joined Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour in advocating for the extension, warning that rising cases, the looming influenza season and cold weather could create a crisis for how much capacity local hospitals will have to take on patients.
Pour said Douglas County experienced "a very disappointing week" of rising numbers related to the coronavirus. The 12.5% positivity rate was the highest recorded since May 30, Pour said, and the seven-day rolling average of 268 cases per million people was much higher than 174 cases two weeks ago.
Mayor Jean Stothert, in a statement released after the vote, said the extension was warranted.
"Our best medical experts tell us masks do reduce the risk," Stothert said. "A mandate will help us keep students in school, employees working and keep our health care system open."
Council members Aimee Melton and Brinker Harding voted against the measure, as they did when the council last voted on an extension. Both have said the government should not be requiring people to wear masks with a law.
The ordinance would have expired Oct. 20.
Last week, Councilman Rich Pahls, who represents southwest Omaha, indicated he was on the fence about continuing to vote for extensions. But he said Tuesday that business leaders and public schools officials have asked for a mandate.
The next time the City Council considers an extension, the ordinance will likely include a set of benchmarks that would trigger the end of the mandate.
Councilman Ben Gray had considered amending Tuesday's extension to sunset the requirement when Omaha reaches 10 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day rolling average. That metric was recommended Tuesday by Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the UNMC College of Public Health.
The area is currently at about 25 cases per 100,000 people over the rolling average, said Khan, who said he was not speaking on behalf of UNMC.
But ending the mandate at the 10-case metric would still mean the area does not have cases under control, Khan said.
Gray and Councilman Pete Festersen indicated that they'll convene to consider which metrics should be included in any future extensions.
The vote on the mask extension came a day after UNMC officials warned that the state is entering a “dangerous period” in the COVID-19 pandemic, marked by a record number of new cases and hospitalizations due to the virus.
On Friday, the state recorded its highest seven-day average of daily cases for the pandemic with 545 cases. That topped the May 8 average of 427 new daily cases.
Extending the city’s indoor mask requirement had drawn support from public schools officials and business executives.
In a letter to the City Council last week, Greater Omaha Chamber President and CEO David Brown cited a significant economic benefit to masks, saying “the simple act of wearing a cloth face covering” could save the regional economy $3.2 billion, based on a national Goldman Sachs study on mandatory masks.
This is a developing story. Check back with Omaha.com for updates.
