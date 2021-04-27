Omaha's mask mandate poised to expire in late May

Councilwoman Colleen Brennan: "Overall, things are going down and people are getting vaccinated, so I don't really see a need for us to mandate (mask-wearing)."

Councilman Vinny Palermo: "I'll be paying attention to the numbers just like everybody else, and we'll see what happens."

Councilman Brinker Harding: "In my discussions with every one of the council members, they saw no reason to extend the mandate."

Councilman Ben Gray, another sponsor of the original mandate, said the council will continue to monitor data and talk with health experts. If the city's coronavirus outlook were to worsen, he said they could consider pursuing an emergency measure to keep the mandate in place beyond May.

An emergency ordinance would not need to go through the typical three-meeting process, but its passage would require a super-majority of six votes. As it stood Tuesday, it was unlikely such a measure would find sufficient support.

Council President Chris Jerram did not return a message seeking comment.

Despite the council's plans, Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s infectious diseases division, warned that it may be too soon to roll back the mandate.