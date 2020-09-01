Omaha's mask requirement extended to Oct. 20

Pour said Omaha essentially has two ways to lower the number of cases: a mask requirement or the closure of businesses and schools.

Council members Aimee Melton and Brinker Harding voted against the extension. Both said they stand by their previous votes to approve the emergency ordinance that initially created a requirement in the city.

But approving a regular city ordinance to implement a mask requirement is too restrictive, they said.

If cases begin to go down and the council wishes to rescind the requirement, that change couldn't happen until the ordinance went through another three-week reading process followed by a 15-day waiting period. An emergency ordinance, on the other hand, would allow the council to review virus cases and make adjustments more frequently, they said.

Those who violate the ordinance may be fined $25, but city officials said they want to focus on educating people and businesses on the new rules and to whom they apply.

