Omaha's mask requirement extended to Oct. 20

Omaha’s mask requirement has been extended to Oct. 20.
The City Council on Tuesday voted 5-2 to approve an extension of the current requirement, which was set to expire Sept. 15. The rules of the requirement, which first took effect Aug. 11, won’t functionally change. Masks are required in many public settings where 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained. It includes several other exceptions.
Mayor Jean Stothert has said she won’t veto the council’s decision to extend the requirement.
Council President Chris Jerram and Councilmen Pete Festersen, Vinny Palermo, Ben Gray and Rich Pahls voted for the extension, which needed four votes to pass.
Adi Pour, director of Douglas County Health Department, told the council Tuesday that public health officials want to see two metrics to feel comfortable about a given area’s coronavirus cases — a positivity rate of less than 5% and 10 or fewer new cases per million people per day.
The county has not been at or below 5% since June, Pour said. Douglas County would need to be reporting 6 new cases per day to achieve the second metric, but cases recently have been hovering around 90 to 100.
Pour said Omaha essentially has two ways to lower the number of cases: a mask requirement or the closure of businesses and schools.
Council members Aimee Melton and Brinker Harding voted against the extension. Both said they stand by their previous votes to approve the emergency ordinance that initially created a requirement in the city.
But approving a regular city ordinance to implement a mask requirement is too restrictive, they said.
If cases begin to go down and the council wishes to rescind the requirement, that change couldn't happen until the ordinance went through another three-week reading process followed by a 15-day waiting period. An emergency ordinance, on the other hand, would allow the council to review virus cases and make adjustments more frequently, they said.
Those who violate the ordinance may be fined $25, but city officials said they want to focus on educating people and businesses on the new rules and to whom they apply.
Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127