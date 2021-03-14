Omaha's race for mayor: A historic third term for Stothert or new leadership for city?

Jasmine L. Harris

Age: 40

Party: Democratic

Occupation: Director of public policy and advocacy at RISE, where she advocates for criminal justice reform and re-entry services.

Education: Bachelor's degree, biology, University of Nebraska at Omaha; master's degree in public health, University of Nebraska Medical Center .

Family: Married, three children

Faith: Christian

Website: voteforjasmine.com

Top priority: Omaha needs an inclusive leader who understands that the solutions to our challenges lie with those who experience them. As Mayor, I’ll take action on key issues that affect everyday Omahans. We must proactively manage COVID-19 by listening to public health professionals, maximizing vaccine distribution, and helping small businesses. We can also improve public safety by addressing the reasons that people come into contact with the criminal justice system, such as mental health, poverty, and inequitable access to resources. Finally, it’s time for Omaha to provide reliable, equitable transit, modern and accessible city services, and an active commitment to sustainability.