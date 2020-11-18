Omaha's Symone Sanders could be press secretary for Biden

Omaha native Symone Sanders could make history if President-elect Joe Biden selects her as his press secretary.

Sanders, if tapped, would be the first woman of color to serve an American president in that role, which many national political observers describe as a realistic possibility.

Numerous national news outlets, including the Washington Post, Politico, Axios and Yahoo News, consider Sanders to be a top candidate. Also being considered is Kate Bedingfield, the campaign's deputy campaign manager in charge of communications.

Sanders did not return World-Herald calls or texts this week inquiring about her future. In her new book, “No, You Shut Up: Speaking Truth to Power and Reclaiming America,” Sanders made it clear that she would like to one day be press secretary, Yahoo reported.

Republicans and Democrats with White House experience have described Sanders as someone who would do well in the role.

People who know Sanders say she has the right kind of experience, based on her recent work as the senior campaign adviser with the Biden campaign and her work in 2016 as national press secretary for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid.