Omaha's Symone Sanders could be press secretary for Biden

Omaha native Symone Sanders could make history if President-elect Joe Biden selects her as his press secretary.
Sanders, if tapped, would be the first woman of color to serve an American president in that role, which many national political observers describe as a realistic possibility.
Numerous national news outlets, including the Washington Post, Politico, Axios and Yahoo News, consider Sanders to be a top candidate. Also being considered is Kate Bedingfield, the campaign's deputy campaign manager in charge of communications.
Sanders did not return World-Herald calls or texts this week inquiring about her future. In her new book, “No, You Shut Up: Speaking Truth to Power and Reclaiming America,” Sanders made it clear that she would like to one day be press secretary, Yahoo reported.
Republicans and Democrats with White House experience have described Sanders as someone who would do well in the role.
People who know Sanders say she has the right kind of experience, based on her recent work as the senior campaign adviser with the Biden campaign and her work in 2016 as national press secretary for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid.
Precious McKesson, the Nebraska Democratic Party staffer who will cast the Omaha area's electoral vote for Biden next month in Lincoln, said Sanders makes Omaha proud.
“I remember her when she called me Ms. McKesson,” McKesson said. “I used to pick her up from school. It was clear she was going places.”
Sanders grew up in North Omaha and attended Sacred Heart and Mercy High School. She graduated from Creighton University.
Her mother, Terri Sanders, was recently named publisher of the Omaha Star, Nebraska’s only Black-owned newspaper, which is located on North 24th Street in North Omaha.
Sanders was a frequent guest on national news shows during the presidential race. She highlighted early on the role that Black voters in South Carolina and elsewhere would play in boosting the Biden campaign's prospects during the 2020 primary, and they delivered.
In the general election, Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Douglas and western Sarpy Counties. Trump won Nebraska’s four other electoral votes.
Election observers have declared Biden the winner of the national presidential race. Trump continues to file legal challenges contesting the election results in pivotal states, with his claims being tossed out by most courts.
