Omaha's Symone Sanders will be chief spokeswoman for VP-elect Kamala Harris

Omaha native Symone Sanders will serve as chief spokeswoman for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

President-elect Joe Biden announced Sanders' role on his history-making communications team Sunday.

Mid-January will be the first time women hold all of the White House's top communications posts, according to the Washington Post.

Sanders, who grew up in North Omaha, will serve the highest-ranking woman in the history of the executive branch, Harris.

In that role, Sanders will speak for the first woman of color on a presidential ticket and the first to win the job. Biden and Harris beat outgoing President Donald Trump and Vice-President Mike Pence.

Harris lauded the incoming administration's communications team in a statement:

"Our country is facing unprecedented challenges — from the coronavirus pandemic to the economic crisis, to the climate crisis, and a long-overdue reckoning over racial injustice. To overcome these challenges, we need to communicate clearly, honestly, and transparently with the American people, and this experienced, talented, and barrier-shattering team will help us do that."