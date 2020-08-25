OPPD board Chairman Craig Moody announces bid for Omaha City Council

Since his election to the OPPD board in 2016, Moody said he has focused, in part, on green energy initiatives, including building up OPPD's reliance on solar and natural gas. OPPD has set a goal to be a net-zero carbon emitter by 2050.

Moody, a Democrat, said Omaha's elected leaders need to rethink how they craft the city's annual budget, focusing on the outcomes each city department should achieve — rather than basing each budget on a slight increase from the year prior.

In response to a question about a recent council effort to reallocate $2 million from the Police Department to mental health and jobs programs, Moody said he hasn't been in the weeds of city budget planning enough to weigh in on the specific proposal.

But Moody said he's listened to local police and corrections leaders talk about the mental health work they do. His perception is that Omaha's police officers are sometimes asked to take on work outside their job descriptions. He said he thinks it's appropriate to question whether some services would be better handled by other community workers.