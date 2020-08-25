OPPD board Chairman Craig Moody announces bid for Omaha City Council

One of Omaha’s most metropolitan and diverse City Council districts has its first announced candidate for the 2021 city election.
Craig Moody, chairman of the Omaha Public Power District board and co-owner of a small business focused on sustainability, has announced a campaign for District 3, which covers the city’s downtown and midtown areas.
Council President Chris Jerram, who currently represents the district, has said he won't seek reelection.
In an announcement video posted Tuesday, Moody, 44, said Omaha needs sound judgment, a collaborative spirit and a “bold yet pragmatic vision” to lead the city through the coronavirus pandemic. But even before the pandemic, Omaha’s systems weren’t working for everyone, Moody said.
“The world is changing, and it has to,” Moody said in the video. “Our pre-pandemic lives were imperfect for far too many people: too much poverty and racism, too many unsustainable systems that were broken. But these challenges create big opportunities.”
Moody is a managing partner at Verdis Group, an Omaha firm that helps large organizations like universities and cities become more sustainable. The company has been working with the City of Lincoln on a climate action plan and is beginning a project with officials in Salem, Oregon.
Since his election to the OPPD board in 2016, Moody said he has focused, in part, on green energy initiatives, including building up OPPD's reliance on solar and natural gas. OPPD has set a goal to be a net-zero carbon emitter by 2050.
Moody, a Democrat, said Omaha's elected leaders need to rethink how they craft the city's annual budget, focusing on the outcomes each city department should achieve — rather than basing each budget on a slight increase from the year prior.
In response to a question about a recent council effort to reallocate $2 million from the Police Department to mental health and jobs programs, Moody said he hasn't been in the weeds of city budget planning enough to weigh in on the specific proposal.
But Moody said he's listened to local police and corrections leaders talk about the mental health work they do. His perception is that Omaha's police officers are sometimes asked to take on work outside their job descriptions. He said he thinks it's appropriate to question whether some services would be better handled by other community workers.
Boosting diversity, equality and inclusion in the city will be another focus of Moody's campaign. George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and the subsequent protests over racism and police brutality this summer have led Omaha to an inflection point, he said.
Moody said he was part of a group that lobbied the City Council in 2012 to adopt an ordinance aimed at protecting the workplace rights of gay and transgender employees.
District 3 is bounded generally by the Missouri River, Dodge Street, 90th Street and Grover Street. It covers areas like downtown, midtown, Blackstone, Aksarben Village and Little Italy.
The city's primary election is scheduled for April 6. The general election will be May 11.
Photos: Our best staff photos of August 2020
Protest
Vet Funeral
Union Omaha
Lake Fun
Ernie Chambers
Softball Preview
Homeschool
Education Co-op
Old Market Protest
Old Market Protest
Disc Golf
Educators Mask Mandate
Educators Mask Mandate
Bounce House
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Sourdough bread baking
Grind It
Metro Baseball
Metro Baseball
Search
reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.