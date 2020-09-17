 Skip to main content
OPPD candidate withdraws; only one contested race left
OPPD board candidate Krystle Craig has withdrawn from the Subdistrict 2 race, leaving Sara Howard unopposed.

Craig said she is moving to Lincoln. She said she had filed for the seat to guarantee competition for Howard, a state senator. Craig said she hopes more people will similarly file in races that otherwise would be uncontested.

Craig’s withdrawal means only one of three OPPD seats up for election in November is contested — the race to represent La Vista, Papillion and the Bellevue area.

Mary Spurgeon and William Forsee are facing off in the Subdistrict 3 race.

Lacking opposition, Howard, who has been term-limited out of the Nebraska Legislature, is virtually guaranteed to win the seat to represent central and South Omaha. Incumbent Amanda Bogner is unopposed in Subdistrict 1, which serves northwest and west-central Omaha.

The OPPD board has eight members.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

