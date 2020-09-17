OPPD candidate withdraws; only one contested race left

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OPPD board candidate Krystle Craig has withdrawn from the Subdistrict 2 race, leaving Sara Howard unopposed.

Craig said she is moving to Lincoln. She said she had filed for the seat to guarantee competition for Howard, a state senator. Craig said she hopes more people will similarly file in races that otherwise would be uncontested.

Craig’s withdrawal means only one of three OPPD seats up for election in November is contested — the race to represent La Vista, Papillion and the Bellevue area.

Mary Spurgeon and William Forsee are facing off in the Subdistrict 3 race.

Lacking opposition, Howard, who has been term-limited out of the Nebraska Legislature, is virtually guaranteed to win the seat to represent central and South Omaha. Incumbent Amanda Bogner is unopposed in Subdistrict 1, which serves northwest and west-central Omaha.

The OPPD board has eight members.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.