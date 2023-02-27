City officials earlier this month resolved a debate over who will pay for certain utility costs along the proposed streetcar route, but the city has yet to reach a similar agreement with another major utilities provider.

The Omaha Public Power District and the Mayor’s Office haven’t reached an agreement on who will cover costs of moving or reinforcing OPPD infrastructure along the rail system’s route.

Those discussions have largely occurred behind the scenes and have been less electric than the public back-and-forth between the Metropolitan Utilities District and the Mayor’s Office that emerged late last year.

The potential cost of reinforcing or moving OPPD’s infrastructure along the streetcar route also appears to be less expensive than the $20 million estimate for MUD’s work — of which MUD has agreed to cover up to $7.6 million, with the city taking on the remaining costs.

As proposed, the streetcar will run along Farnam and Harney Streets from 42nd Street to 10th Street and along 10th Street between Harney and Cass Streets. A route concept approved in September added a stretch of Eighth Street between Capitol Avenue and Farnam Street.

The project’s design isn’t finalized, which made it difficult for OPPD to provide an exact cost estimate for the work, according to emails obtained by The World-Herald through a public records request.

The “likely range of potential cost impacts are in the $6 million to $12 million range based on an early design document reviewed several years ago,” OPPD Vice President Lisa Olson wrote in an email sent Dec. 9 to Thomas Warren, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s chief of staff.

“Because this is primarily a development/redevelopment project within the Urban Core, OPPD would anticipate that there would be cost sharing between the Omaha Streetcar Authority and OPPD, consistent with past development projects,” Olson wrote. “We hope to continue design collaboration and resolution of those cost share elements as we continue design discussions going forward.”

It’s unclear if the city’s agreement with MUD will set a precedent for an eventual deal with OPPD.

Asked about the city’s intent to reach an agreement with the electric utility, Carrie Murphy, a spokeswoman with the Mayor’s Office said: “Utility relocation is an important aspect of the project and the city is dedicated to working with all utilities during the construction.”

An OPPD spokesperson shared a similar statement.

“We are evaluating the route and its impact to existing infrastructure and we are actively engaged with the Omaha Streetcar Authority design team, and we’re working with the City of Omaha, as we do for all city-related projects.”

In its discussions, MUD had warned of significant increases in water and gas rates for customers if the district was left to cover the costs.

The debate boiled down to a question: Is the planned streetcar system an infrastructure project or a development project?

Like MUD, OPPD sees the streetcar as an economic development project.

Since 1970, the City of Omaha and MUD have operated under an agreement that states that when utilities are impacted by a public infrastructure project, MUD is responsible for the cost. But when utilities are impacted by a development project, it’s up to the developer to cover the costs.

That disagreement inspired a state lawmaker to seek a resolution.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of the Omaha area introduced a bill that called for the city or its streetcar authority to fully cover the pricey utility work needed to construct the streetcar system.

Linehan withdrew the legislation following news of the agreement between the city and MUD, which was finalized just hours before a hearing on her bill.

Before the issue was resolved, Warren emailed Olson to ask if OPPD had taken a position on the bill.

“If not, would Javier (Fernandez, OPPD president and CEO) or OPPD consider submitting a letter or testifying in opposition of the bill,” Warren asked. “Or, as an advocate for the Urban Core, describe the cooperative working relationship with the City of Omaha and due to the interest in coordinating our efforts, we will mitigate the costs to the utility companies.”

The call for support seemingly went unanswered.

Olson responded a few days later: “So sorry this got caught up in email — as you know we are SO willing to work with City on the important street car. ... Did you get support from the Chamber?”

An update on the streetcar’s design and cost is planned for April.

Photos: Omaha's streetcar system through the years