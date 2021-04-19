OPPD proposes recognizing 'scientific consensus' of humans' role in climate change

"I hope this encourages other organizations to step up and identify how they can be part of the clean energy transition," Williams said. "There is a very clear case for the economics of moving to clean energy."

The board's longest-serving member, Mike Cavanaugh, who is in his 27th year, says he will vote against the statement as currently written.

"I don't see where adding that phrase changes how we do business," Cavanaugh said. "It's a politically motivated change to appease the folks who are very outspoken about fighting climate change."

Williams said the change has been proposed so people have a clear sense of why OPPD is moving to decarbonize its footprint.

In November 2019, OPPD set a net zero carbon emissions goal for 2050. Lincoln Electric System has committed to a 100% net reduction in carbon emissions by 2040.

The Nebraska Public Power District is in the midst of a more than two-year review of its emissions options and expects to articulate a path forward by the end of the year, said Tom Kent, president and CEO.

"It's a real business risk we need to address," Kent said. The utility says about 65% of its power generation is emissions-free, owing largely to Cooper Nuclear Station, but also to wind, hydropower and solar.