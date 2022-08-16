Opponents of Omaha city budget criticize police funding, advocate for libraries, climate plan

The Omaha Police Department budget, funding for a permanent protected bike lane and additional funding for library services were the main focus of a public hearing on the 2023 city budget Tuesday.

The hearing, though brief compared to past years, again brought opponents to call for a reallocation of the city’s police budget.

Theresa Summerlin was one of several Omaha residents to call for a shift of money from the Police Department to community programs.

“I was here a year ago and you probably heard me say a lot of the same things,” Summerlin said. “You guys disappointed me with your budget decisions, please don’t do it again.”

In Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s proposed 2023 budget, the Police Department’s proposed total budget of $178.4 million represents an increase of 4.6%.

That price tag includes 906 sworn officers, unchanged from the previous year. But the 2023 budget accounts for an additional 35 to 40 police cruisers as well as an equipment upgrade to better communicate with Douglas County 911.

This year also marks the final year of transitioning funding for the department’s mental health co-responder program to the general fund budget. It was previously funded by foundations.

Beyond the police budget, speakers asked the City Council to consider funding for a permanent bike lane on Harney Street.

The city’s first such lane, which has signage and posts separating cyclists from cars, recently marked its one-year anniversary in operation along Harney Street in downtown and midtown.

Council members last year attempted to add money to permanently fund a protected bike lane, but they didn’t have the votes to override Stothert’s veto of the amendment.

Isabella Manhart, a student at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, told council members that the current budget proposal “completely neglects needs in our community like climate action and library resources.”

City officials in November announced their intention to develop a metrowide plan to tackle climate change, but as of this spring, a finalized plan was still more than a year away.

“The word climate appears zero times in the budget right now,” Manhart said. “The climate action plan isn’t there, and that’s something that’s glaringly missing for me in this budget.”

Doug Kagan of Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom spoke in support of the budget, but suggested cuts to community service programs and for the city to hold off on an ambitious streetcar project to see how the economy will fare in the coming year.

“Overall, our taxpayer group awards this budget a B rating,” Kagan said.

The mayor’s proposed budget is higher than last year’s, but the city’s tax levy will stay flat thanks in part to rising revenue from property taxes, sale taxes and the city’s restaurant tax.

The $306 million streetcar project and additional funding for the revitalization of riverfront parks represented two notable additions to the city’s capital improvement plan, but neither project pulls money from the general fund budget.

The city’s 2023 general fund is proposed to be $474 million, a 3.9% increase from the 2022 budget. The general fund is the pot of money that pays for most city services and the employees who deliver them.

The increase is consistent with previous annual budgets.

The entire budget proposal comes in at about $1.3 billion.

City council members will vote on the proposed budget during the Aug. 23 meeting. The public still can comment on the budget by emailing their City Council member or calling the mayor’s hotline, 402-444-5555.