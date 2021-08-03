Opponents tell Omaha to be 'imaginative' with police funds, but chief warns of officer cuts

The impact would be heavy, Schmaderer said, because 89% of the department’s budget is dedicated to personnel costs. The department also is contractually obligated to pay officers more because of the city’s recent negotiations with the police union.

The proposed police budget keeps the number of budgeted police officers at 906. Schmaderer said about 50 of them could lose their jobs if the department lost out on millions of dollars.

“Any decrease,” the chief said, “affects the level of service we could provide.”

While many of the opponents spoke of a general need to devote more money to social services, others came prepared with specific proposals.

Apollo Bythrow said the department’s mental health co-responder program is flawed because it forces interaction between police officers and the public. Bythrow called for the diversion of $5 million from the police budget for a new mental health response team completely separate from the Police Department.

That model, Bythrow said, would reduce public interaction with armed officers.

“I’m asking you to be imaginative in the way we can support our community,” Bythrow said.