OPS school board candidates want to improve staff shortages

For the six candidates seeking a contested seat on the Omaha Public Schools board, there are a variety of high-profile issues that they hope to address — from low staff morale to academic performance.

As Election Day approaches, though, nearly all the candidates said they are focused on one key topic: the district's ongoing staff shortage, which officials say shows no signs of easing now months into the school year.

The six candidates are spread across three subdistricts, with two candidates — an incumbent and a challenger — vying to represent each subdistrict.

In Subdistrict 2, located in north-central Omaha, Brianna Full is competing against incumbent Marque Snow. In Subdistrict 6, in west Omaha, incumbent Nancy Kratky is running against Hina Agarwal. And in South Omaha's Subdistrict 8, incumbent Margo Juarez, who was appointed to the board in December, is facing a challenge from Carl Satterfield.

Shavonna Holman, current board president, is running unopposed and poised to retain her seat representing Subdistrict 4 in North Omaha.

Snow, who was first elected to the OPS board in 2013, did not respond to multiple requests from The World-Herald seeking comment.

The other candidates all voiced concerns about the staff shortage in OPS, along with student misbehavior and academic performance.

Full said she believes that the district's challenge with recruiting and retaining staff feeds into how students behave and perform.

"If there isn't enough support for the kids, if they don't have consistent teachers or counselors and if they don't have people in the building ready to support them, obviously they can't get the care they need to succeed at school," Full said. "It is a ginormous issue. We are inching our way there — we are very, very slowly making progress on that, but it's just simply not enough."

OPS officials have noted that staffing struggles, particularly a lack of bus drivers, are being experienced in school districts across the U.S. Full said she doesn't think OPS should compare itself to other districts when looking at ways to improve.

Full said she will support more pay and better benefits for staff, along with more sick time and planning time for teachers.

"If we really wanted to, we could," she said.

Juarez said she also supports boosting teacher pay, but improving teacher morale and lightening workloads also are high priorities.

Teachers have expressed for more than a year that the extra weight of subbing for coworkers, larger class sizes and feeling unappreciated have taken a toll on their lives.

Juarez said she wants to keep an eye on class sizes, while ensuring current and new teachers know they are appreciated. She and other board members have been distributing gift bags to student teachers to show them how much they are valued in OPS, she said.

Staff retention has been an issue for the district. Nearly 600 educators left OPS in May, a 40% jump from the previous year's resignation numbers.

"I'm certainly hoping we don't have many mass exoduses again," Juarez said. "I really want to talk with teachers to find out what other issues might be out there."

Kratky said one change she wants the district to make to improve teacher morale is to offer more options when reassigning teachers to different schools.

More than 70 teachers were reassigned this year to help counteract staff shortages. Kratky said instead of forcing someone to go to a specific school, OPS should offer them at least two schools to choose from.

Agarwal wants to help improve the relationship between teachers and the district through more communication. She said if elected, she will be a liaison between the Omaha Education Association and OPS.

Agarwal also wants to increase communication between the community and district, something she said is lacking.

"We have to find better ways to engage our community and inform them of what is happening in all of our schools," Agarwal said.

Another common concern among candidates is academic performance.

Last year's test scores showed that about 28% of OPS students were proficient in English language arts and 20% in math, more than 20 percentage points below the state average.

Satterfield said one of his main goals is to help the district find ways to improve academic performance.

OPS and other education officials have attributed recent dips in test scores to the COVID-19 pandemic. Satterfield said officials need to stop using COVID-19 as an excuse.

"Everybody is blaming things on the pandemic and that’s not true, to a degree," Satterfield said. "The pandemic has put everyone behind a little bit, but teachers during the pandemic were supposed to be teaching online, and if students didn't learn online what they should have learned, that’s the teacher’s fault."

Satterfield said he supports increasing teacher pay based on their students' academic performance. He said teachers shouldn't receive as much compensation if their students fail to meet standards.

Rising student misbehavior also is an important issue in the district, Juarez said.

"It's very upsetting to me when I hear on the news about kids having altercations at school. It's just unbelievable to me to be honest," she said. "I really want to find out how things are being addressed, how teachers feel or even principals, how are policies working and I want to stay focused on that."

Kratky, Satterfield and Full said they would look to increase parental involvement as one way to help curb misbehavior.

People who live within OPS' district boundaries are able to vote for candidates in their own subdistrict. The subdistrict map can be viewed on the OPS website. Election Day is Nov. 8.