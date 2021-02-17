OPS teacher Mark Gudgel officially files to run for Omaha mayor

Gudgel, 39, said the tuition plan would incentivize families to live and spend money in Omaha while helping graduates find good careers.

“It’ll improve the lives of everyone in our community if our high school graduates have the ability to go to college,” Gudgel said.

A Valentine, Nebraska, native, Gudgel began his teaching career with a decade-long stint in the Lincoln Public Schools. During that time, he co-founded the nonprofit Educators’ Institute for Human Rights, supporting teachers in Rwanda as the nation recovered from a 1994 genocide.

Gudgel is also emphasizing sustainability. His plan calls for the city to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2045 and create a cabinet-level director of sustainability, who would lead a new department focused on such work.

He plans to advocate for a city-wide ban on plastic bags, a measure passed by the City Council in 2019 that was vetoed by incumbent Republican Mayor Jean Stothert, who is running for a third term.

His sustainability plan also calls for the city to work with Metro to slowly swap out its diesel buses for electric ones, improve Omaha’s sidewalks and crosswalks, add hundreds of miles of bicycle lanes and improve city streets.