Options unveiled to address traffic on North 30th Street, open house planned

Early analysis of the traffic problems on North 30th Street have concluded that rerouting highway and truck traffic would be costly and disruptive.

Just how costly isn't known, but some of the disruption is clear, one of the proposals is to create a new truck route along the northeastern edge of the neighborhood.

North 30th Street, which travels more than two miles through the heart of northeast Omaha, also carries U.S. 75 traffic and is a designated truck corridor. Elsewhere in the metro, U.S. 75 is a divided highway separate from city streets.

In recent years, for whatever possible reasons including new Google map directions or highway construction elsewhere, a sharp increase in traffic has become a significant problem for residents, pedestrians and businesses.

Mike Helgerson, executive director of the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, said the first phase of the study by engineering firm HDR Inc. has come up with three options:

Leave the current traffic pattern as-is.

Create a new highway and truck route along Pershing Drive and 28th Street/28th Avenue. The route would shift from Pershing to 28th at Craig Street. This stretch of 28th travels past homes and businesses.

Build a bridge across the Missouri River and create a highway and truck route that connects Interstate 680 in Iowa with 16th Street in Omaha.

The study rejected what some residents have suggested, which is to convert Pershing into a highway and truck route.

Helgerson said doing so would be cost prohibitive because of the need to avoid damage to subterranean pipes that bring Missouri River water to Metropolitan Utilities District's Florence water treatment plant. The pipes go under the road, which can't support heavy truck traffic, so it would have to be rebuilt as a bridge, he said. That would be more costly because the space available is constricted and atop a bluff, he said.

The next step in the study, Helgerson said, is to see if there's a preferred alternative among the three available options. Whether there is sufficient support to pursue more detailed cost analysis is also a consideration.

Helgerson said the city and state haven't expressed a preference beyond leaving 30th Street as it is.

Because 30th Street is a highway, the maintenance and plowing of the street is the responsibility of the state, he said. If U.S. 75 traffic is moved elsewhere, the city would absorb the cost of maintaining 30th Street, he said. That would be similar to the city's requirement to maintain other streets.

MAPA and HDR are being paid $301,000 for the study.

Online maps detailing the proposed routes are not available, Helgerson said, however residents attending an open house next week will be able to view 7-foot tall aerial maps that depict the options.

The open house will be from 4 to 6 p.m. May 19, at Florence City Hall, 2864 State St. No formal presentation is planned, so citizens with questions will meet one-on-one with those hosting the meeting.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.