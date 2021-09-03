ORBT will start charging fares on Oct. 1 with mobile app

Metro transit’s new ORBT line will start charging a ride fare Oct. 1.

Metro announced Friday that it will collect ORBT fares through the Umo Mobility app. An ORBT ride will cost $1.25 with a 25-cent charge for a transfer.

ORBT has been free since it started last November.

Now fares will run through the Umo app. Riders can manage accounts and load money online or through the app, Metro said.

When riders board at any of an ORBT’s three doors, they will scan the app or tap an Umo smart card on a fare reader, Metro said. For riders who don't have a smart phone, they can get an Umo card at the Metro office or ticket machines being installed at ORBT stations and the Westroads and North Omaha Transit Centers, Metro said.

With the app regulating payments, a 30-day cost will be capped at $55, or $27.50 for riders including seniors and people with a disability.

The contactless Umo system also will be available on other Metro buses and MOBY vans starting Sept. 20, although the fareboxes will remain on those buses. Metro will still sell paper tickets and passes.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.