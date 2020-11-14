Over 100 people attend pro-Trump rally and its counterprotest

More than a week and a half after Election Day, Nebraskans on both sides of the political spectrum still were raising their voices Saturday about the vote-counting process.

A "Stop the Steal" rally held by conservative groups at Omaha's Memorial Park attracted the attention of a liberal counterprotest organized by the Omaha group ProBLAC. The Omaha Police Department was on hand to monitor the event.

Omaha Police Sgt. David Volenec said at its peak, the crowd grew to between 100 and 120 people, of which two or three dozen were liberal activists.

Although words were exchanged and tempers flared, Volenec said no one was injured.

"Our ultimate goal here is just to keep everyone safe," he said.

People from both groups used loudspeakers, drowning one another out at times. The pro-Trump group alleged voter fraud and election irregularities across the country. The counterprotesters chanted back about Trump's conduct in office and controversial statements.

Tim Davis, president of the Nebraska Log Cabin Republicans, said he was one of the rally organizers. Nebraska's first Stop the Steal rally was held at the Nebraska Capitol in Lincoln last weekend, he said, and the group hopes to continue holding them for the immediate future.