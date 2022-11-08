Pansing Brooks concedes as Flood projected to win 1st District race

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Flood is projected to defeat Democrat challenger State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln Tuesday to continue representing Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District for the next two years.
As of 10:30 p.m., Flood held a lead of about 14,000 votes over Pansing Brooks. Flood carried the race just under 55% with Pansing Brooks behind at about 45%.
Pansing Brooks delivered a concession speech around 11:15 p.m. thanking her supporters and focusing on the campaign as a journey.
"How would you all feel if we had simply given up before we even began the race?" she said. "I hope you have felt hope throughout this whole campaign."
Flood’s edge was similar to the one he held in the June’s special election, where he garnered just below 53% of the votes, while Pansing Brooks had 47%. The election was necessary to fill the remainder of former Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s term after he was found guilty of three felonies related to taking illegal campaign contributions.
Flood’s short stint representing the 1st District earlier this year followed his second term as a state senator from Norfolk. The 1st District covers part or all of 12 eastern Nebraska counties.
About 200 people gathered with Flood and his family at his election party in Norfolk on Tuesday. He began the night trailing Pansing Brooks in early results but increased to lead slowly crept past by 10 p.m.
"I set out in January to keep this seat Republican. I announced we need to change of leadership in Washington and I'm excited to say that we're about to fire Nancy Pelosi," he said.
Pansing Brooks gathered with supporters at a lively event in Lincoln’s Haymarket as the poll numbers rolled in.
The 64-year-old former state senator from Lincoln had appeared optimistic throughout the general election campaign after finishing about 5 percentage points behind Flood in the special election in June, a narrower-than-expected margin.
Pansing Brooks, a former Republican, focused her campaign on a message of bipartisanship.
Her support of abortion rights was a strong issue for her campaign in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June that overturned Roe v. Wade. Flood voted in favor of a failed bill in the Nebraska Legislature that would have made abortion illegal.
Throughout his campaign, Flood reinforced his top priorities of stopping inflation and restricting access to abortion, while focusing on immigration and crime.
Flood and Pansing Brooks also clashed over issues such as gun restrictions and student debt relief.
Nebraska First Lady Susanne Shore endorsed Pansing Brooks prior to the special election. She also received endorsements from former U.S. Sens. Bob Kerrey and Ben Nelson.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman were among Flood's top endorsers.
Lincoln Mayor Lerion Gaylor Baird said she thinks Pansing Brooks worked hard to earn the support of people all over the district during her campaign.
“She’s run a professional, compassionate, hardworking, ethical race,” she said. “We can be proud of her no matter the outcome.”
In addition, Republican Rep. Adrian Smith will coast to another term after defeating two challengers in Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District, which represents about 75% of the state. He was first elected to the office in 2006.
