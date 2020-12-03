Papillion City Council passes mask mandate

Papillion has joined many of its peer cities by enacting a mask mandate to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The City Council voted 7-1 on Thursday to approve the measure, a Papillion spokesman said. Councilman Steve Sunde voted against it.
The mask mandate in Papillion begins Saturday and will not expire until the percentage of statewide hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients drops below 20% on a 14-day rolling average. That figure represents a drop below the yellow designation on the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
The last time Nebraska was below that level was Oct. 30, according to the dashboard.
"They wanted a really concrete measure that was tied to an actual statistic," city spokesman Trenton Albers said.
Thursday's vote in Papillion followed two public hearings on the mandate that drew more than 40 supporters and opponents.
Locally, Omaha, Lincoln, Gretna, Ralston, La Vista and now Papillion have all implemented similar indoor mask requirements. They all require people over the age of 5 to wear masks in most places that are open to the public, including stores, churches, gyms and daycares.
Masking is not required where people can maintain 6 feet of distance, for those seated at a bar or restaurant or for those seeking government services, among other exceptions.
Other Nebraska cities that have passed similar mask mandates include Hastings, Kearney, Grand Island, Fremont, Beatrice, Norfolk and Columbus.
Bellevue, the third most populous city in the state, has opted against a mandate. Instead the council passed a resolution earlier this week that encourages people to wear masks.
Most of the cities that have adopted mask requirements did so after State Sen. Justin Wayne pointed to state law that gives cities of all sizes the authority to make regulations to prevent the introduction and spread of infectious diseases. Gov. Pete Ricketts has opposed the mandates and had threatened to block the efforts of some communities.
