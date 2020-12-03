Papillion City Council passes mask mandate

Papillion has joined many of its peer cities by enacting a mask mandate to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The City Council voted 7-1 on Thursday to approve the measure, a Papillion spokesman said. Councilman Steve Sunde voted against it.

The mask mandate in Papillion begins Saturday and will not expire until the percentage of statewide hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients drops below 20% on a 14-day rolling average. That figure represents a drop below the yellow designation on the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

The last time Nebraska was below that level was Oct. 30, according to the dashboard.

"They wanted a really concrete measure that was tied to an actual statistic," city spokesman Trenton Albers said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thursday's vote in Papillion followed two public hearings on the mandate that drew more than 40 supporters and opponents.