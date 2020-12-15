Papillion drops mask mandate after 10 days

After just 10 days, Papillion has dropped its mask mandate, a move that an expert on the pandemic describes as unwise.

Unlike other metro area communities, Papillion tied its mask mandate to the state's rolling average for COVID-19 hospitalizations. Because the 14-day rolling average dropped below 20% of hospital beds in use, the mandate expired on Monday. It took effect on Dec. 5.

Dr. James Lawler, a director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, said this is not the time to be relaxing the use of masks.

"It is good that we've had a bit of a dip in cases, but the patients we have in the hospital are sicker than the ones we've seen," he said. "And clearly, the rates of transmission we have in the community are still astronomically high compared to what's desired."

Papillion City Councilman Bob Stubbe proposed the amendment that added the hospitalization metric to the city's mask mandate. He said he did so to link the Papillion mandate to the standards Gov. Pete Ricketts' uses to strengthen or ease restrictions. Additionally, the state information is easily accessible.