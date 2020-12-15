Papillion drops mask mandate after 10 days

After just 10 days, Papillion has dropped its mask mandate, a move that an expert on the pandemic describes as unwise.
Unlike other metro area communities, Papillion tied its mask mandate to the state's rolling average for COVID-19 hospitalizations. Because the 14-day rolling average dropped below 20% of hospital beds in use, the mandate expired on Monday. It took effect on Dec. 5.
Dr. James Lawler, a director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, said this is not the time to be relaxing the use of masks.
"It is good that we've had a bit of a dip in cases, but the patients we have in the hospital are sicker than the ones we've seen," he said. "And clearly, the rates of transmission we have in the community are still astronomically high compared to what's desired."
Support Local Journalism
Papillion City Councilman Bob Stubbe proposed the amendment that added the hospitalization metric to the city's mask mandate. He said he did so to link the Papillion mandate to the standards Gov. Pete Ricketts' uses to strengthen or ease restrictions. Additionally, the state information is easily accessible.
Papillion will be without a mask mandate until at least Jan. 5, when a public hearing will be held on an ordinance that would institute a hospitalization trigger for reinstituting it. However, Papillion businesses will continue to have the right to require masks on their premises.
Stubbe said the council also passed an ordinance encouraging people to mask up, wash their hands and social distance.
Lawler said using hospitalization rates as a basis for decision-making is flawed because of the way the virus develops in a population. Infections can take a month or more to move to the stage that requires hospitalization.
"Hospitalizations are a lagging indicator, they don't necessarily give you any insight into what's happening right now," Lawler said. "It's like driving by looking in the rearview mirror."
Our best staff images from December 2020
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.