Parents of Omaha native Seth Rich settle lawsuit against Fox News

They called their son's memory a "blessing."

The settlement comes after a judge made it clear that Fox News personalities, including Sean Hannity, would be deposed and likely testify. Fox News in mid-2017 published and promoted an article alleging, without evidence, a political conspiracy to murder Rich.

Fox personalities, relying on questionable reporting, falsely identified Rich as a possible hacker of DNC emails, instead of examining possible Russian intelligence service links to information from Wikileaks, which were explored by the House and Senate Intelligence Committees.

Fox's lawyers had defended the retracted story during the court case as largely accurate. A spokeswoman for Fox said in a statement Tuesday:

"We are pleased with the resolution of the claims and hope this enables Mr. and Mrs. Rich to find a small degree of peace and solace moving forward."

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York, was aimed at finding out who was behind the story, who spread it knowing that parts of it might be false and to help the family protect Rich's name from a false narrative.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.