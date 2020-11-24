Parents of Omaha native Seth Rich settle lawsuit against Fox News

The parents of Omaha native Seth Rich have settled their lawsuit against Fox News.
Rich was working at the Democratic National Committee in July 2016 when he was fatally shot in the early-morning hours near his home in Washington, D.C.
Authorities believe his slaying was the result of a botched robbery, but it quickly spawned conspiracy theories that were then fanned by a now-retracted Fox News story that Rich had been responsible for leaking DNC emails to WikiLeaks.
Rich's parents — Joel and Mary Rich — sued the network, saying it had exploited their son's death.
They issued a statement Tuesday, saying the settlement "closes another chapter in our efforts to mourn the murder of our beloved Seth, whom we miss every single day. It allows us to move on from the litigation we initiated in response to Fox News' May 2017 article and televised statements concerning Seth's murder."
The family thanked the people who have supported them and said they are "pleased with the settlement of this matter and sincerely hope that the media will take genuine caution in the future."
They called their son's memory a "blessing."
The settlement comes after a judge made it clear that Fox News personalities, including Sean Hannity, would be deposed and likely testify. Fox News in mid-2017 published and promoted an article alleging, without evidence, a political conspiracy to murder Rich.
Fox personalities, relying on questionable reporting, falsely identified Rich as a possible hacker of DNC emails, instead of examining possible Russian intelligence service links to information from Wikileaks, which were explored by the House and Senate Intelligence Committees.
Fox's lawyers had defended the retracted story during the court case as largely accurate. A spokeswoman for Fox said in a statement Tuesday:
"We are pleased with the resolution of the claims and hope this enables Mr. and Mrs. Rich to find a small degree of peace and solace moving forward."
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York, was aimed at finding out who was behind the story, who spread it knowing that parts of it might be false and to help the family protect Rich's name from a false narrative.
The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
Rich's parents have said they want their son to be remembered for his work to bring people together in politics. Many friends in 2016 recalled his passion for encouraging people to vote.
Police in Washington, D.C., told reporters this week that they have not made any arrests in Rich's slaying, despite pleas by his parents for people who have information to come forward.
