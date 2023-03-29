A technology upgrade, eliminated time limits on meters and lowered parking rates will soon change the "parking ecosystem" of Omaha's downtown and midtown.

The first two to three hours of metered parking will be lowered to $1 an hour, and users will be able to pay for parking in a variety of ways, decreasing the likelihood of receiving a citation.

While parking meters will have a lower initial rate, the cost will progressively increase the longer a vehicle stays parked, according to a press release from Park Omaha, the city's parking and mobility division.

The new payment system is designed to increase on-street parking turnover in high-demand areas, which aims to help drivers find available parking more quickly and decrease traffic congestion. There will also be a “guest option” that uses text-to-pay for visitors who don’t wish to download one of the city’s parking apps.

“We want to charge the lowest rate possible to achieve parking availability without worrying about getting a citation,” said Ken Smith, Omaha’s city parking and mobility manager. “The new policy will match pricing with demand to ensure there is always an open parking spot nearby and allow those that need to stay longer the ability to do so.”

The new rates will eliminate the current time restrictions, so parkers will have the option to remain at high-demand spots.

There are three zones in the new rate structure:

The green “E” area, which means economy parking, the rate is $0.50/hour. The rate will not increase and will have a max daily price of $6. Occasionally, economy parking may have higher hourly rates when large events are happening nearby, but the rate will remain flat.

In an orange “3+” area, the parking rate will increase hourly beginning after three hours, with a max daily price of $15.50. The base rate for this zone is $1/hour for the first three hours.

If a driver parks in a purple “2+” area, the parking rate will increase hourly beginning after two hours, with a max daily price of $29. The base rate for this zone is $1/hour for the first two hours.

To pay for on-street parking, drivers can use the Park Omaha app, or scan the QR code nearest their parking space using your phone’s camera.

For card or coin payment, multi-space meters will be available on each block. Signs will direct to the location of the nearest multi-space meter, and the color of the multi-space meter will indicate the zone (orange for 3+, purple for 2+ and green for economy).

The new zones were created with the help of Walker Consultants, a firm specialized in parking and mobility. Priority was given to areas of high demand, where more parking turnover is needed.

Technology to support the new system will be installed in coming months, according to the press release.

Also in the works is the implementation of a new, high-tech curbside management system.

Park Omaha’s new “smart loading zones” will debut later this year. As part of a partnership with tech company Automotus, Park Omaha will deploy a citywide network of automated loading zones that aim to reduce traffic congestion, improve parking turnover and create safer, faster curbside pick-up for local businesses.

Under an agreement between the city and Automotus, the city will charge participating fleets and drivers who use curbside loading zones monitored by Automotus’ cameras — areas referred to as “smart loading zones.”

An automated invoicing system will reference license plates of vehicles parked in the smart loading zones and will charge either by a per-vehicle fee or on a per-minute basis.

Vehicle operators parked in any smart loading zone will be responsible for paying a usage rate, which, under city code, has traditionally been the property owner’s responsibility.

Of the revenue generated by the monitored zones, 30% will be shared with Automotus. The city would also pay $7,500 a year for any smart loading zones that do not charge for vehicle use, according to the agreement.

Under the agreement, the city will own all data and information collected by Automotus, and data will be permanently deleted within 24 hours of capture unless the information gathered is connected to a parking law violation.

Zone locations include the Old Market and Little Bohemia, among other spots where rideshare and delivery vehicles do not have designated space for loading and unloading passengers or goods. Zones will be marked by signage installed and maintained by Park Omaha.

