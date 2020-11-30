Pete Festersen says he will run for fourth term on Omaha City Council

Omaha City Councilman Pete Festersen announced Monday that he will seek a fourth term on the council.

Festersen, a Democrat on the officially nonpartisan council, represents District 1, which includes Dundee, Benson and parts of Florence.

Festersen, 49, said Omaha needs experienced leadership as the city navigates through the coronavirus pandemic. He was one of the original sponsors of the ordinance that created the city's indoor mask mandate.

"I think first and foremost we need to stay focused on keeping our citizens safe and healthy during the pandemic and continuing our economic recovery," he told The World-Herald.

Omaha has more work to do to provide affordable housing options, improve the city's streets and public transit and boost economic development, Festersen said. He cited the Crossroads mall redevelopment project as one major economic project underway in District 1.

Festersen said he also wants to continue working to improve relations between the Police Department and the community and develop a communitywide mental health strategy.