Petition drive falls short in effort to get Sen. Chambers on Douglas County Board ballot

A petition drive didn’t get enough valid signatures to put State Sen. Ernie Chambers on the November ballot for Douglas County Board, the county election commission ruled Thursday.
The petition fell well short of the required 2,000 signatures from people registered to vote in North Omaha’s District 3. Organizers turned in 2,499 signatures, but only 1,645 were accepted as valid, Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said.
That means incumbent District 3 County Board Member Chris Rodgers will appear alone on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, Kruse said.
Chambers, who is leaving the Legislature because of term limits after serving a total of 46 years, said he does not intend to challenge the ruling.
He said he wasn’t surprised by the result, given the short amount of time and the fact that volunteers circulated the petitions.
Rodgers, a four-term County Board member from North Omaha, won the Democratic primary in May with 69% of the vote. He said voters in his district support changes he is trying to make for families and children, "no matter what naysayers are saying."
"I'm thankful for a second validation of confidence," he said.
Rodgers said he disagrees with Chambers at times but respects him and his place in Nebraska and North Omaha.
"I wish him well in his retirement and I thank him for his service," Rodgers said.
Chambers said he was not disappointed in the outcome.
"If I were to lick my wounds every time something did not go my way, I could not have lasted all these years in the legislature," Chambers said. "I could not have been in as good a shape mentally and physically as I am, if I let those kind of things get me down."
He said the petition organizers "are sincere people who did what was almost an impossible thing in a way."
“To get as many signatures as they did that were valid in the short period of time that they had. There was not a bankrolling of the effort. I don’t think it turned out bad at all.”
He said he does not consider the outcome a failure “because some people who really believed in what they were doing, and believed in me, did the best they could under the circumstances. To me that is success.”
Kruse said the signature acceptance rate of 66% is typical of what his office sees on petitions.
“On the five petitions we just finished doing for the state, they were all right there in that 64, 65, 66, 67 (percent range). One was as high as 71.”
