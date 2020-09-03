Petition drive falls short in effort to get Sen. Chambers on Douglas County Board ballot

"I'm thankful for a second validation of confidence," he said.

Rodgers said he disagrees with Chambers at times but respects him and his place in Nebraska and North Omaha.

"I wish him well in his retirement and I thank him for his service," Rodgers said.

Chambers said he was not disappointed in the outcome.

"If I were to lick my wounds every time something did not go my way, I could not have lasted all these years in the legislature," Chambers said. "I could not have been in as good a shape mentally and physically as I am, if I let those kind of things get me down."

He said the petition organizers "are sincere people who did what was almost an impossible thing in a way."

“To get as many signatures as they did that were valid in the short period of time that they had. There was not a bankrolling of the effort. I don’t think it turned out bad at all.”

He said he does not consider the outcome a failure “because some people who really believed in what they were doing, and believed in me, did the best they could under the circumstances. To me that is success.”