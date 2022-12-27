Pillen appoints utilities administrator as Nebraska's next fire marshal

A Metropolitan Utilities District administrator has been selected to become the state's next fire marshal.

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced on Tuesday that he will appoint Shane Hunter, who is currently the vice president of safety, security and business continuity for the utilities district.

Hunter has more than 25 years of experience in fire and emergency response services, including with the Omaha Fire Department as an assistant fire chief, battalion fire chief and fire captain, according to a press release from Pillen's office.

He also previously worked with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, where he gained wildland firefighting experience.

Hunter is a U.S. Air Force veteran and received degrees in fire science, leadership and security management.

"I am looking forward to working with Shane to lessen the undue burdens facing our volunteer fire departments and paramedics serving Nebraskans," Pillen said in the release. "Our job is to inspire our volunteers, not burden them, so they can continue their work to keep us safe."

Hunter will replace Doug Hohbein, who was named interim fire marshal by Gov. Pete Ricketts in October. His term will begin Jan. 9.

