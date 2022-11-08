Pillen poised to be Nebraska's next governor after Blood's early lead evaporates

LINCOLN — Jim Pillen is set to become Nebraska’s next governor after early election results showed he held a commanding lead over Democrat Carol Blood.

The University of Nebraska regent and Columbus hog producer had an edge of 6 percentage points over the Bellevue state lawmaker as of 9:20 p.m. Tuesday night.

Blood had yet to concede as of 9:20 p.m., and Pillen had yet to speak publicly.

“We ran a really good campaign. We’re definitely a grassroots campaign — we didn’t just say it, we did it," Blood said earlier in the night.

Blood started the night in the lead from early results, which typically favor Democratic candidates. As the night went on, however, Pillen slowly but surely closed the gap before taking the lead just before 9 p.m.

Pillen's crowded campaign party in the lower level of the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker hotel remained upbeat throughout the night, even through his early deficit. State Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus, who was watching the results of his own reelection race from Pillen's event, said he had faith that Pillen would prevail.

"Nebraska will make the right decision," Moser said.

Other notable faces at Pillen's party included retired Huskers football coach Tom Osborne, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, and Sens. Dan Hughes, Curt Friesen.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, one of Pillen’s biggest suporters, was unavailable to comment on Pillen’s win Tuesday night. Ricketts is in Japan this week to be honored for his work to strengthen the agricultural relationship between the country and Nebraska.

Pillen racked up several other notable endorsements aside from Ricketts, including former Gov. Kay Orr, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, the Nebraska Farm Bureau and the Nebraska Cattlemen.

From nearly the start of his campaign, Pillen touted his hardline stances on hot-button national issues such as opposing abortion and critical race theory. As his campaign continued, he began putting more emphasis on education, calling for a massive overhaul of the state’s education funding formula to distribute money by the student, rather than by the district.

This proposal has received criticism from some who said the plan will hurt high-need districts that currently receive high levels of state funding. Though Moser said he wasn't familiar with Pillen's plan, he said he believes the state's education funding formula needs reform, and not just the funding formula.

"School funding is a problem," he said.