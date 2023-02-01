Plan to overhaul North Omaha Airport grounded for fourth time

Officials presenting a plan that would see the North Omaha Airport turned into a "country club" for aviators once again will have to make revisions before taking the proposal back before the Omaha Planning Board.

The board narrowly approved laying over the item to a later meeting.

The plan as presented Wednesday would overhaul the private airport near 72nd Street and Bennington Road. In addition to a runway extension, plans call for a 13,500-square-foot clubhouse. The crown jewel of the privately funded project, which is estimated to cost between $15 million and $20 million, would be a 76-room hangar hotel.

The hotel would feature rooms on the east separated by a corridor from planes parked on the west. The hotel's clubhouse and flight center would feature a restaurant and cocktail bar as well as a golf simulator, fitness center and spa, and kids area.

More than half-dozen attendees spoke in opposition to the plan on Wednesday. They cited concerns such as a lack of details on how memberships to the airport would work.

Other issues included the potential for increased air traffic, the airport's short and narrow runway, fire safety and environmental impacts.

Speakers addressed existing violations the airport has with the Federal Aviation Administration and expressed worries about zoning regulations and changes.

An official who spoke on behalf of the project said many steps, such as testing for septic systems and soil sampling, will be done but not at this stage.

This was the third time the board has considered renovations to the airport. Plans most recently were sent back to owner Patrick Ackerman to address an extended buffer between the hangar hotel and neighboring homes to the east.

At Wednesday's meeting, board members asked for specifics about membership plans. They also expressed concerns about zoning and the possibility that the proposed bar and restaurant could become neighborhood hangouts instead of airport amenities.

Ultimately, the plan was laid over to a later meeting after board members and a member of the city planning department said the project — as it stands — has too many variables and uncertainties.

