Plans for youth treatment center in North Omaha advance despite some objections

Linda Donaldson, another area resident, raised issue with what she called a lack of communication on the part of the project planners.

"Why don't they just come out and tell us everything from the beginning to the end?" Donaldson said. "Y'all started it years ago. This didn't just start now."

Elizabeth Broekemeier said she has lived in the neighborhood for more than a decade. She acknowledged the need for the project but implored council members to consider another, less residential location.

"If this was in your neighborhood, would you want this in your backyard?" Broekemeier asked. "It is centrally located, it is close to the families that are supposed to be served, but I feel like the scale of the project and all of the services it's trying to provide, there has to be a better location for this."

The location makes sense because such a disproportionately high percentage of youths in the Douglas County juvenile justice system are from North or South Omaha, Nick Juliano, president and CEO of Nebraska Youth Justice Initiative, told The World-Herald in 2020.