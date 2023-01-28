Plans would turn North Omaha Airport into 'country club' for aviators

The North Omaha Airport is poised to undergo a major overhaul that its owner says would increase air traffic at the site and draw visitors to the city.

The proposed plan would turn the airport, which sits near 72nd Street and Bennington Road, into a “country club” for aviators, said Patrick Ackerman, who bought the airport in November 2021.

In addition to a runway extension, plans call for a 13,500-square-foot clubhouse. But the crown jewel of the project would be a 76-room hangar hotel.

Hangar Hotel in Fredericksburg, Texas, operates a similar concept. The 50-room hotel is designed to look like a World War II-era hangar. It also houses a diner, bar and conference center.

The plan for the North Omaha Airport is scheduled to go before the Omaha Planning Board at its February meeting. This will be the third time the board has considered renovations to the airport.

Plans most recently have been sent back to Ackerman to address an extended buffer between the hangar hotel and neighboring homes to the east.

If approved by the Planning Board and Omaha City Council, Ackerman expects to break ground on the project this year. The hangar hotel would open in late 2024 or early 2025.

The privately funded project is expected to cost between $15 million and $20 million.

Ackerman plans to lean on his background in hospitality for revitalization of the airport. He spent more than a decade working for Marriott Hotels.

“What’s missing in aviation is hospitality,” Ackerman said. “It’s almost a ‘welcome back’ to the airport.”

Ackerman’s main goal is to bring more people into Omaha for a new experience. He envisions pilots flying in for day trips or weekends. There’s plenty to explore, he said, mentioning the city’s restaurant scene and a host of events.

The airport now has multiple hangars, a limited fueling station and an operations building. The proposed plan would see the current runway, which is just over 3,100 feet long, extended by 400 feet to the north.

The operations building would double in size, becoming a space that could house a mechanic or flight club. A hangar building would feature nine hangars and two storage spaces to be leased to recreational pilots. And the fueling station would be upgraded.

But the highlight of the revitalization plan would be be the new hotel constructed alongside the runway.

It would replace a building that currently holds 16 hangars on the southeast corner of the runway. In addition to its 76 rooms, the hotel would have 20 hangars for guests to park their planes. The 20 hangars would offer more than 38,000 square feet of space.

Planes would park on the west side of the building, with rooms situated on the east. Planes and rooms would be separated by a corridor. Cars would park underground to eliminate any vehicle and plane cross traffic.

The clubhouse and flight center would feature a restaurant and cocktail bar as well as a golf simulator, fitness center and spa, and kids area. Ackerman said he would hope to eventually offer a concierge-type service as well as transportation options.

During the planning process, Ackerman has hosted several meetings with neighbors. He also has sent letters to neighbors informing them of changes and updates along the way.

The North Omaha Airport opened in 1945, originally becoming a destination for those learning to fly. According to a letter sent to Planning Board members, the airport over the years “diminished in its facilities and services,” leading to a decline in airplane traffic.

Ackerman took an interest in aviation about two years ago, earning his pilot’s license in 2021. He considered building his own airstrip but realized it would be difficult to find a location. So he bought the airport.

As it is now, Ackerman said, the airport isn’t sustainable. He said he conducted research and spent time sorting out what direction to take the airport.

“I saw the opportunity to be something a little bit bigger,” Ackerman said.

Ackerman said the airport averaged about 39 takeoffs and landings a day in 2018, the last year FAA data is available.

Now, Ackerman said, the airport averages four or five takeoffs and landings a day.

The steep decrease is in part because the airport became private but also stems from the Omaha Police Department moving its helicopters to Blair.

The drop in usage shows that the facility needs to be redeveloped, Ackerman said. Otherwise, it would need to close.

By 2025 or 2026, Ackerman hopes to see the average number of takeoffs and landings back up to about 40 a day. Long term, he’d like to see it hit 40 to 50 a day.

