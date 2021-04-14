Police Chief Schmaderer endorses Stothert's reelection bid for Omaha mayor

At an Omaha Police Department promotional ceremony in March, Schmaderer, then in full uniform, spoke highly of Stothert. He said then that a city needs to have a leader who can be a troubleshooter, have a researched, strategic plan, be confident and strong, weather the pressure of the job but also have passion to help people in need.

“I am proud to say that I witnessed those qualities for the last eight years with Mayor Stothert,” he said. “That’s why the Omaha Police Department stands behind you.”

Schmaderer’s remarks Wednesday echoed his comments from the March police ceremony.

He said Wednesday: “The City of Omaha needs an experienced executive who has implemented successful strategic plans, is a seasoned troubleshooter, who is confident and strong to weather the pressures of this job, but also someone who has sympathy, empathy and passion for those in need.”

“I’m proud to say that I’ve witnessed all of those qualities with Mayor Stothert over our eight years together.”

The Omaha Police Union already has endorsed Stothert this election.

While Schmaderer said he was speaking in his personal capacity, everything he said in support of Stothert involved his observations from his work as police chief.