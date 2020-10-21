Police union contract to include wage hikes, more 'accountability,' Juneteenth holiday

The next Omaha police union contract calls for wage increases, a paid holiday to recognize Juneteenth and steps that the city says will increase accountability and transparency.
Mayor Jean Stothert and the president of the Omaha Police Officers Association on Wednesday announced the tentative terms of the next contract during a press conference. The agreement is subject to approval by the City Personnel Board and City Council.
Under the proposed contract, officers would receive a raise of 2% in 2021, 3% in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and 3.5% in 2025.
The process for citizens to file complaints against officers also would change. Currently, someone who wants to make a complaint must have an in-person interview with the department's Internal Affairs Division or a member of the police command staff.
The contract would eliminate that interview as long as someone gets a complaint notarized. It can then be mailed or delivered in person to the city's Human Rights and Relations Board or the Citizen Complaint Review Board.
Additionally, the contract would create a three-member committee to review officer reprimands that are challenged. The city will select one member, the police union will select another, and the two bodies will jointly select a third.
Appeals of disciplinary reprimands will be exclusively decided by the reprimand committee, and the decisions will be "final and binding," according to city documents.
The contract also would extend the probationary period for new officers who complete field training to one year.
Stothert said she and Police Chief Todd are committed to improving accountability, transparency and training.
"My goal with this whole contract was to make a very good police department better," Stothert said.
Schmaderer was out of town Wednesday and did not attend the press conference.
Officers also will receive a paid holiday to recognize Juneteenth, a celebration of June 19, 1865, the day that all enslaved Black people in the U.S. learned they had been freed from bondage.
Adding the holiday will cost the city about $400,000 a year, Stothert said.
The contract also makes changes to the department's pension system, Stothert said. Beginning in 2021, the pension fund will no longer be responsible for medical costs associated with service-related disabilities. Those costs will come from other sources.
Officers and the city will continue to contribute an additional 0.75% to the police and fire pension fund through 2025. Officers currently contribute 16.1% of their salary into the pension.
Stothert said the pension is currently funded at 54%. Bond rating agencies want the pension to be funded at 80%, she said.
The agreement would keep officers on a high-deductible health care plan and a health savings account. The city will increase its annual contribution to the savings account, but the city match for employee contributions will be eliminated.
Sgt. Tony Conner, president of the police union, said he consulted with community leaders in North Omaha to understand their concerns when crafting the contract. Those conversations led to the change on how citizens can file complaints and the recognition of Juneteenth, Conner said.
The current union contract expires at the end of the year.
Conner said it has been a tough year for police officers because of the coronavirus pandemic and "civil unrest." A five-year contract will provide peace of mind for young officers and those who may have been considering changing professions, he said.
"This hopefully gives them some security over the next five years so they can continue to stay here serving the citizens of Omaha," Conner said.
