Police union contract to include wage hikes, more 'accountability,' Juneteenth holiday

The next Omaha police union contract calls for wage increases, a paid holiday to recognize Juneteenth and steps that the city says will increase accountability and transparency.

Mayor Jean Stothert and the president of the Omaha Police Officers Association on Wednesday announced the tentative terms of the next contract during a press conference. The agreement is subject to approval by the City Personnel Board and City Council.

Under the proposed contract, officers would receive a raise of 2% in 2021, 3% in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and 3.5% in 2025.

The process for citizens to file complaints against officers also would change. Currently, someone who wants to make a complaint must have an in-person interview with the department's Internal Affairs Division or a member of the police command staff.

The contract would eliminate that interview as long as someone gets a complaint notarized. It can then be mailed or delivered in person to the city's Human Rights and Relations Board or the Citizen Complaint Review Board.

Additionally, the contract would create a three-member committee to review officer reprimands that are challenged. The city will select one member, the police union will select another, and the two bodies will jointly select a third.