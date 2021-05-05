Police union flyer targeting Omaha City Council candidate sparks controversy

“Instead of Back the Blue events, we need to see Blue Lives for Black Lives events, with representatives from all levels of leadership,” she wrote.

Omaha must also address issues such as “the over-policing of lower income neighborhoods, the racially biased traffic stops record, (and) the lack of independent oversight (that would be made possible with a police auditor),” Watkins wrote.

Sgt. Anthony Conner, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, said any reallocation of money away from the police department would lead to less safe streets, something that he said would disproportionately affect Black and brown communities.

"In every city — every city — where they have cut funding to police departments, they have seen a major increase in violent crime," Conner said. "When you see fewer police on the beat, you see more violence."

Conner, who is Black, said he doesn't buy the argument that "Defund the Police" is a way to address racial concerns about policing.

"The first thing they point to is racism, yet the people who are disproportionately affected by violent crime are Black and brown people," he said. Furthermore, if the Omaha Police Department's budget is reduced, the cuts would have to come from personnel.