Possible new ORBT line? Metro Transit picks 24th Street corridor for next big project

"Anyone familiar with the community knows there are so many organizations and groups that are along that line," Schweitz said. "So we're really excited about the collaboration potential, and what this will mean for the community."

The agency is seeking funding to contract with an outside firm for an in-depth study of the corridor, including potential designs, environmental assessment and community engagement. The study would cost about $3 million and could be completed in 2023.

It would take at least five years to create a new ORBT line, agency officials told the Metro Board of Directors Thursday. They gave a preliminary cost estimate of $40 million, although Cencic called that a "very rough estimate."

The agency would pursue federal grants to pay for the project, as it did for the bulk of the original ORBT line's cost. The actual timing will depend on funding.