Postal service rally aims to send a message to public officials

A group of about 50 protesters gathered Saturday morning to support the United States Postal Service near the main Omaha Post Office.

The event, organized by the group Indivisible Nebraska, follows Friday's Senate testimony from the Trump Administration's Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and cutbacks of postal service across the country, including slowed delivery times and the removal of collection boxes across the country.

Kevin Gibbs, chairman of Indivisible Nebraska, which opposes President Trump, said the changes are particularly concerning in the middle of a pandemic and an election year. The postal service is important for groups like seniors and rural Americans, he said, and its function is vital to the health of democracy.

Gibbs described the recent changes as boldfaced political gamesmanship.

"No politician should be allowed to use the Post Office for their own political gain," Gibbs said.

Each collection box in a community matters, Gibbs said, especially low income and rural areas. Trust in the postal service is also key, he said, because concerns about the Trump Administration suppressing mailin voter turnout are high.