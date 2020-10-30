Power outage caused by squirrel temporarily shuts down Douglas County election office

A power outage at the Douglas County Election Commission on Friday caused officials to temporarily shut down the office.
The outage was caused by a squirrel that had interacted with electrical equipment, according to the Omaha Power District.
But the election commissioner said that everyone who wanted to cast an early ballot will still be able to do so.
Omaha Public Power District crews restored power about 4:50 p.m. Friday afternoon to the election office at 12220 W. Center Road. However, the office's phones and computers were still down, said Valerie Stoj, a spokeswoman.
Voters who were still in line Friday were asked to fill out forms that were expected to be processed through the afternoon and evening, said Brian Kruse, Douglas County Election Commissioner. They were being asked to return Saturday morning to pick up their ballots at a dock on the east end of the building.
The office will be open for an extended period Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It was originally set to close at 1 p.m.
Kruse said any voters who said they could not return Saturday were going to be helped Friday evening.
Earlier in the day, facing a three-hour wait to get into the election office, Omaha injury attorney Aaron Brown dialed up Papa John’s and ordered four pizzas from his spot in line.
The pizzas were delivered to the election commission itself, but Brown eventually received his order and handed three boxes to strangers, sharing slices with some of the hundreds of other people waiting to cast their votes ahead of Election Day.
Long lines outside the election commission have been the norm for more than a week as Douglas County voters have turned up to vote ahead of Tuesday’s election. Kruse said Friday that he expected about 70% of people will have voted early.
Despite the long lines, Kruse said things had been running smoothly in the lead-up to Nov. 3.
“I’d just say bring your patience,” Kruse said. “We’re working as fast as we can.”
Armani Manning, 24, showed up Friday afternoon hoping for a wait of about an hour. Told he’d be waiting up to three times that long, Manning said he would have to consider casting his votes for presidential third party candidate Jo Jorgensen and Democratic congressional candidate Kara Eastman on Tuesday instead.
“That’s a no-go,” he said of the wait time.
Nebraskans who have not requested early ballots can vote early in person at election commission offices through Monday. The Douglas County Election Commission will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Here’s the line for early voting outside the Douglas County Election Commission at 12:30. An official said it’s still between a 2 1/2- to 3-hour wait. pic.twitter.com/qxJ8SszaNj— Reece Ristau (@reecereports) October 30, 2020
Kruse said anyone who is in line will be helped, even after the commission officially closes. Employees this week have helped people as late as 7:30 p.m., he said.
The same is true of Election Day on Tuesday, when lines should be shorter: Anyone who is in line at a polling place or drop-box will have the chance to vote, Kruse said.
“Don’t be discouraged,” he said.
Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at all polling places.
Omaha insurance analyst Steve Wagle said he drove by the Douglas County Election Commission multiple times over the last week, hoping to catch a shorter line. On Friday, he decided to bite the bullet.
“It’s kind of do or die today,” he said.
Wagle turned up Friday to cast a vote for President Donald Trump. Despite voting in previous recent elections, Wagle said he hasn’t filled in a bubble for a presidential candidate since George H. W. Bush in 1988.
The tipping point for Wagle this election was the “stark differences” between Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden and the Republican and Democratic parties. Trump can be a “loose cannon," Wagle said, but he’s been pleased by the Republican president’s actions on trade and jobs.
But South Omahan Maritza Leovin, 59, waited three hours Friday to cast her vote for Biden.
Leovin emigrated from Guatemala to the United States 30 years ago and became a citizen about five years ago. She said she’s been turned off by Trump’s stances on immigration and his words about immigrants, including 2015 comments that Mexicans coming to the U.S. were "rapists" or bringing drugs.
One of Leovin's sons is in the Navy. She said she's proud of her heritage and her citizenship. America’s 11 million undocumented immigrants need help, Leovin said, and she believes Biden will provide for them.
"(Biden) can do something that's better for the immigrant people," she said.
Sarpy County Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl said the wait to vote outside at the Election Commission, at 501 Olson Drive, Suite No. 4 in Papillion Friday afternoon was between an hour and a half to two hours.
"We are seeing lines wrapped around the building twice," Andahl said, "which is not anything we've ever experienced in past elections except on the last day of early voting."
Voters are in good spirits, she said. "I think the nice weather doesn't hurt."
Of the 63,000 ballots requested in Sarpy County, 57,000 have been returned, Andahl said.
"For those coming in to vote early, bring patience, bring kindness and a sense of humor and just know that it's worth the wait because they're participating in our democratic process," Andahl said.
World-Herald staff writer Jessica Wade contributed to this report.
