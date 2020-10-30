Power outage caused by squirrel temporarily shuts down Douglas County election office

Leovin emigrated from Guatemala to the United States 30 years ago and became a citizen about five years ago. She said she’s been turned off by Trump’s stances on immigration and his words about immigrants, including 2015 comments that Mexicans coming to the U.S. were "rapists" or bringing drugs.

One of Leovin's sons is in the Navy. She said she's proud of her heritage and her citizenship. America’s 11 million undocumented immigrants need help, Leovin said, and she believes Biden will provide for them.

"(Biden) can do something that's better for the immigrant people," she said.

Sarpy County Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl said the wait to vote outside at the Election Commission, at 501 Olson Drive, Suite No. 4 in Papillion Friday afternoon was between an hour and a half to two hours.

"We are seeing lines wrapped around the building twice," Andahl said, "which is not anything we've ever experienced in past elections except on the last day of early voting."

Voters are in good spirits, she said. "I think the nice weather doesn't hurt."

Of the 63,000 ballots requested in Sarpy County, 57,000 have been returned, Andahl said.