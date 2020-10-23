 Skip to main content
President Trump planning Tuesday rally in Omaha
President Trump planning Tuesday rally in Omaha

President Donald Trump will visit Omaha as part of a final swing through states that could play a role in the outcome of the Nov. 3 election.

Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Tac Air at Eppley Airfield. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Republican president will host "Make America Great Again Victory Rallies" in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

In national polling, Trump has been trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, his Democratic opponent.

People must register to attend the Omaha event. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Temperature checks will be conducted, and attendees will be given masks and access to hand sanitizer.

