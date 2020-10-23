President Trump planning Tuesday rally in Omaha

President Donald Trump will visit Omaha as part of a final swing through states that could play a role in the outcome of the Nov. 3 election.

Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Tac Air at Eppley Airfield. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Republican president will host "Make America Great Again Victory Rallies" in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In national polling, Trump has been trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, his Democratic opponent.

People must register to attend the Omaha event. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Temperature checks will be conducted, and attendees will be given masks and access to hand sanitizer.

Photos: Our best staff images of October 2020

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.