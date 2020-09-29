Prominent Democrats back Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, criticize state party

The statement from the five said that Kleine’s “values, record and behavior are beyond reproach.”

“Nor do we see any basis to attack the integrity of the grand jury or Special Prosecutor Fred Franklin,” the statement continued. “People of good will and conscience can reach different conclusions in a difficult case where multiple parties, including Jake Gardner and James Scurlock, took provocative actions that contributed to the tragedy.”

The group expressed support for peaceful protests and denounced violent protests. They said the overwhelming majority of protests are peaceful. They are forcing Americans to confront a problem in which “some police are murdering African Americans and some police departments are protecting the bad cops who destroy public safety,” the statement said.

The controversy comes during a tightly contested election, with the 2nd District congressional seat from eastern Nebraska considered to be in play, as is the district’s electoral vote for president.

Conner’s and Maguire’s letter to Kleeb says that Nebraska Democrats are seeking “the endorsement and support of law enforcement organizations not just to campaign, but also to collaborate on platforms that will improve policing.”