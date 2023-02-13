Omaha residents will have a chance to learn more about the Omaha streetcar design impact during open house meetings in coming weeks.

The open houses were discussed during the Omaha Streetcar Authority's monthly meeting Monday.

"It's important to collect stakeholder and public input before we get to final design," said Stephanie Rittershaus, an HDR spokesperson.

HDR, an Omaha-based engineering and architecture firm, has completed about 15% of the streetcar system's design.

Rittershaus told OSA board members that once the HDR team gets into the final design phase, changes and revisions will be much harder to make.

Through the meetings, HDR hopes to generally define streetcar stop locations that can be further refined during the final design phase, Rittershaus said.

Property owners and tenants directly impacted by construction along the streetcar route have been invited to participate in "office hour" sessions hosted the last two weeks of February in the Blackstone district.

A public open house meeting is planned for March 7 at the Empire Room venue, 200 S. 31st Ave.

The Streetcar Authority plans to decide on vehicle specifications during its March meeting, and issue a request for proposal to potential manufacturers over the summer.

If all goes as planned, the first streetcar vehicles would be delivered to Omaha in July 2025. The streetcar system would open for operation in 2026.

The streetcar authority was created last year to oversee the design, construction and eventual operation of the streetcar.

The board has seven members: three appointed by Mayor Jean Stothert and approved by the City Council, three appointed by Metro Transit’s CEO and one community member appointed by the Greater Omaha Chamber.

The streetcar’s planned route runs east along Harney Street and then turns north along 10th Street up to about Cass Street near the CHI Health Center. The streetcars then would head back south on 10th to Capitol Avenue.

From there, the route would run a couple of blocks east to Eighth Street near the city’s riverfront before turning west onto Farnam Street. The cars then would travel to the route’s western terminus at 42nd Street near the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Construction of an Omaha streetcar system is tied to Mutual of Omaha’s plans to build a $600 million headquarters on the former site of the W. Dale Clark library, which was demolished late last year.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of February 2023