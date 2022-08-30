Proposal for Omaha mayor to stay in power when out of town won't appear on ballot

A proposal that would have allowed Omaha's mayor to remain in power when traveling outside city limits won't appear on the November ballot.

With a vote of 4-3 Tuesday, Omaha City Council members put an end to the long — and at times unexpected — journey of the proposed change to the city charter.

The decision concluded a series of events that began last week when the controversial amendment received City Council approval but was soon called for reconsideration by Councilman Danny Begley, who said he made an error in his vote.

Councilman Vinny Palermo in a surprise move last week requested that the City Council consider the proposal, which came from Mayor Jean Stothert and was among 24 proposed amendments approved by Omaha's recent City Charter Convention.

A bipartisan City Council committee tasked with dividing the 24 proposals into more manageable groupings opted to push consideration of the out-of-town amendment to the 2024 election — a decision Stothert criticized as appearing to be "partisan and personal."

Palermo last week succeeded in bringing the proposed amendment up for consideration, and ultimately voted against putting it before Omaha voters. Juanita Johnson and Pete Festersen joined Palermo in voting “no.”

Begley told The World-Herald that he also intended to vote “no” but mistakenly voted to put the measure on the November ballot. He was joined by Aimee Melton, Don Rowe and Brinker Harding, making the vote 4-3.

Begley was the first to vote and said it was an “honest error on the procedural process.” He shared emails with The World-Herald showing that he sent a request for reconsideration of the vote to the city clerk minutes after the council meeting ended.

Melton said Tuesday that she felt "duped" by Palermo's decision to bring the proposal up for consideration, only to vote against putting it before voters.

"I'm fine if we don't do it today, but we should put it on the 2024 ballot because I think we owe that to the charter convention," Melton said. "The people should vote. The people decide. That's what we have (the convention) for."

Palermo said he heard "overwhelming" opposition from his constituents on the out-of-town proposal.

Tuesday's new vote split council members by political party. Republicans Melton, Rowe and Harding voted to move the proposal forward to the November ballot. Democrats Festersen, Palermo, Johnson and Begley voted against. Stothert is a Republican.

Begley's decision to vote against the proposal "wasn't a personal or partisan" one, he said Tuesday.

"My gut was very clear on this and my constituents that I talked to were very clear on this," Begley said. "To me, it's good to have boots and eyes on the ground when something happens in Omaha."

The mayoral powers amendment has proven controversial.

Currently, the charter requires the City Council president to serve as acting mayor whenever the mayor leaves Omaha. The change would have allowed the mayor to remain in power while traveling for up to five days. In cases of an emergency, an acting mayor could step in, but only if the mayor was unavailable by phone for two hours or more.

Stothert has argued that the current policy is outdated, especially at a time when technology allows her or any other mayor to conduct city businesses while out of town.

However, some council members voiced concern about having a clear line of mayoral responsibility in times of emergency. The debate also highlighted the amount of time Stothert has spent outside of the city in recent months.

The World-Herald found that Stothert was out of town 39 days in the first six months of 2022, meaning she was outside the city for about 21% of that time.

In responding to the scrutiny, Stothert has noted a series of personal circumstances, including the 2021 death of her husband Dr. Joe Stothert, who died by suicide.