Proposal would shift $2 million from Omaha police budget to workforce, mental health services

The 2021 budget proposal would increase police spending by $1.96 million — or 1.2 percent — over this year's allocated budget. Jerram's amendment, if ratified, would mean that OPD would get nearly the same amount of money next year as it does in 2020. As proposed, the police budget would account for 36.7% of all day-to-day city spending.

Stothert and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer swiftly opposed Jerram's proposal.

In a statement, Stothert said she encourages other council members to reject the amendment, which she said "requires us to reduce the number of officers."

"President Jerram’s amendment compromises public safety and contradicts his longtime support for the Omaha Police Department and his belief that we need more police officers, not fewer," Stothert said in a press release. "We have a responsibility to taxpayers to show them exactly where and how we spend their money. This amendment appropriates $1.5 million to unidentified agencies."

At a meeting last week, Schmaderer told the city council that cuts to the police budget could reduce crime intervention and prevention efforts.