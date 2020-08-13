Proposal would shift $2 million from Omaha police budget to workforce, mental health services

Omaha City Council President Chris Jerram has drafted an amendment to the proposed 2021 budget to take funds from the police department and allocate them to employment and health services.
Jerram is suggesting that $2 million be taken from the Omaha Police Department's proposed $161.3 million budget and given to other programming.
That's about one percent of the proposed police budget.
Under Jerram's amendment, $500,000 would be given to Heartland Workforce Solutions and $1.5 million to community health and human services for "behavioral health counseling, mental health crisis diagnosis, treatment and response, mental/behavioral health rehabilitation services and other related treatment, housing, safety and support services."
Jerram declined to comment on his budget resolution until it was on the agenda.
On Tuesday, the council heard from the public about Mayor Jean Stothert's 2021 budget. Many called to "defund the police" — taking money from the department and reinvesting the money in the community in other ways. Others supported the police and called for the entire budget to be approved.
The 2021 budget proposal would increase police spending by $1.96 million — or 1.2 percent — over this year's allocated budget. Jerram's amendment, if ratified, would mean that OPD would get nearly the same amount of money next year as it does in 2020. As proposed, the police budget would account for 36.7% of all day-to-day city spending.
Stothert and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer swiftly opposed Jerram's proposal.
In a statement, Stothert said she encourages other council members to reject the amendment, which she said "requires us to reduce the number of officers."
"President Jerram’s amendment compromises public safety and contradicts his longtime support for the Omaha Police Department and his belief that we need more police officers, not fewer," Stothert said in a press release. "We have a responsibility to taxpayers to show them exactly where and how we spend their money. This amendment appropriates $1.5 million to unidentified agencies."
At a meeting last week, Schmaderer told the city council that cuts to the police budget could reduce crime intervention and prevention efforts.
In a statement Thursday, Schmaderer said he is getting "mixed signals" from Jerram.
"Two million dollars equates to about 20 officers lost, or a combination of attrition and/or reduced services," Schmaderer said in his statement. "The amendment is not methodical and will undoubtedly have unintended consequences."
In April, OPD added 33 recruits to the department, which boosted the total number of sworn officers to 886 — the highest total number of officers that Omaha has ever had. As of Thursday, the department had 881 sworn officers.
alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.