Public hearing on Omaha charter changes, city budget to be held Tuesday

Omaha residents will have a chance to weigh in on multiple significant city proposals this week with public hearings on both the 2023 budget and changes to the city charter.

The Omaha City Council will hear from the public on 10 proposed changes to the city charter during Tuesday’s council meeting. Also, a hearing on the 2023 city budget is planned for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Both will take place in the legislative chambers of the City-County Building at 1819 Farnam St.

The 10 proposals going forward for City Council consideration include:

An addition that clarifies the line of succession if both the City Council president and vice president are out of the city or unable to preside over council meetings or serve as acting mayor. Succession would go to the longest-serving council member.

An exception, in the case of a state or federal emergency, to the requirement that the City Council meet at least twice a month.

A change that would require public notice of initiative petitions to be published in a designated daily newspaper, rather than each of the daily newspapers in the city.

An increase in the maximum amount of money in the cash reserve to 12% of general appropriations, rather than 8%.

An increase from $20,000 to $50,000 in the purchasing procedures that require advertisements for sealed, competitive bids.

An increase in contract amounts that require City Council approval from $20,000 to $50,000.

The addition of affordable housing and sustainable development as elements of the city’s master plan.

The addition of sexual orientation and gender identities as protected civil rights categories.

As part of the process to fill a council vacancy, the departing council member cannot vote for their replacement.

The deletion of a current requirement that a medical panel must convene to determine the mayor’s ability to serve in the case of a disability.

Council members for now will consider fewer than half of the suggested changes to the city’s charter made by the recently completed city charter convention. After seven meetings, the 15-member convention approved 24 proposed amendments to be considered by the council.

The convention, formed about every 10 years, is made up of members appointed by the mayor and City Council to review and suggest changes to the city’s charter, the document that establishes the organization and procedures of Omaha’s government.

The council then decides whether to place the amendments on the ballot for voter approval.

Amending 24 charter sections this November “is not a manageable number for voters or the Douglas County Election Commission,” the council’s Legislative Affairs Committee previously announced in a press release.

Not included in the 10 is a proposal from Mayor Jean Stothert that would have allowed the mayor to remain in power while traveling for up to five days. In cases of an emergency, an acting mayor could step in — but only when the mayor is unavailable by phone for two hours or more.

Stothert has condemned the committee’s decision not to include the proposal as a “missed opportunity to modernize the City Charter’s decades-old requirement.”

Councilman Danny Begley, one of the three committee members who made the recommendations, noted in a statement at the time that the proposal, out of all the proposed amendments, was “by far the one that caused the most anger amongst my constituents.”

Even before the committee’s recommendation, City Council President Pete Festersen and Vice President Vinny Palermo raised concerns about the amendment.

Through a records request, The World-Herald last month reported that Stothert was out of town 39 days in the first six months of 2022, meaning she was outside the city for about 21% of that time.

Tuesday’s evening public hearing will focus on the 2023 city budget. As originally proposed by Stothert, the roughly $1.3 billion budget would see an increase in spending while keeping the city’s tax levy flat.

In addition to the charter changes and city budget, the council will also hold a public hearing on an ordinance that would allow for the installation of license plate readers by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The readers would be placed on light poles on the perimeter of city limits.

The ordinance specifies that the Omaha Police Department will not be provided access to any information gathered by the readers.