Public invited to weigh in on Omaha's draft Housing Affordability Action Plan

The public is invited to weigh in on a draft copy of Omaha's Housing Affordability Action Plan.

Input and feedback will be heard through Oct. 14.

The plan is the result of months of data analysis and community engagement with residents, agency partners, city staff and elected officials.

The plan is intended to identify effective strategies to address the city's housing affordability needs.

The draft can be found on the Housing Affordability Action Plan's website at bit.ly/3E1Ceyr.

Comments about the plan can be submitted to omahaplanning@cityofomaha.org.

An open house is slated for Oct. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the University of Nebraska at Omaha's Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center, Room 230/231, 6400 University Drive S.

Office hours for submitting comments will be:

Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Millard Library Branch's East Meeting Room, 13214 Westwood Lane.

Oct. 4 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Charles B. Washington Library Branch's Meeting Room A, 2868 Ames Ave.

Oct. 5 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Saddlebrook Community Center, 14850 Laurel Ave.

Oct. 11 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the South Omaha Library Branch's Meeting Room A, 2808 Q St.