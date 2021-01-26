Public testimony via Zoom to be permanent fixture at Omaha City Council meetings

The videoconferencing service Zoom will be a permanent fixture at Omaha City Council meetings.

The council on Tuesday voted unanimously to adopt a rule change that allows members of the public to virtually comment on agenda items from their kitchen tables and makeshift home desks.

Virtual testimony at public meetings in Nebraska has been allowed since December under an executive order by Gov. Pete Ricketts. Tuesday's vote means that option will remain in Omaha even after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

There was little public comment on the change. One person, Luis Jimenez, said he supported the measure because it will allow more people to speak to the council directly.

Councilman Pete Festersen, the sponsor of the resolution, has said it will make the City Council more accessible to more people.

Councilman Brinker Harding said he was supportive of the change after receiving assurances that city officials have the ability to mute or kick out Zoom speakers who are disruptive.