Ralston Arena reaches $1.7 million naming rights deal with Liberty First Credit Union

For the first time since opening nearly a decade ago, the naming rights for Ralston Arena have been sold.

And city officials say it's one of many ways things are looking up financially at what as of January will be known as Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Liberty First Credit Union will pay nearly $1.7 million over 10 years for the right to have its name on the arena, which first opened in October 2012.

"It's a big step forward in our arena journey," said Don Groesser, Ralston's longtime mayor. As soon as the announcement was made Wednesday during a ceremony on the arena floor, Liberty First's name and logo went up on video boards throughout the arena.

Liberty First has long had a presence in Lincoln, but it a year ago opened its first location in Omaha near 108th and L Streets. Having its name on the 4,000-plus-seat Ralston Arena is part of its effort to get its name out in its new market.

Ralston City Administrator Rick Hoppe credited Ralston’s new arena management company, Spectra Venue Management, for the sale of the rights after Ralston for nearly a decade was unable to secure a rights holder.