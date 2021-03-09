 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Registered nonpartisan fails to qualify for primary ballot in Omaha mayor's race
0 comments

Registered nonpartisan fails to qualify for primary ballot in Omaha mayor's race

{{featured_button_text}}

Five candidates for Omaha mayor will be listed on the upcoming primary ballot after a sixth candidate did not meet a filing requirement.

Dawaune Lamont Hayes, a registered nonpartisan who has been campaigning for mayor, did not turn in enough verified signatures from registered Omaha voters to get on the ballot, the Douglas County Election Commission said Tuesday. Candidates for mayor must get 1,000 such signatures.

"I anticipated this and am rather content," Hayes wrote on his Twitter page. "Many more plans and much more to happen."

The ballot for Omaha's April 6 primary is now set. The top two vote-getters in the officially nonpartisan mayor's race and seven City Council district races will advance to the May 11 general election.

The mayoral candidates that will appear on the primary ballot are: Mayor Jean Stothert, the Republican incumbent; and Democrats Mark Gudgel, a North High School English teacher; Jasmine Harris, a nonprofit executive; RJ Neary, a commercial real estate broker; and Kimara Snipes, an Omaha Public Schools board member.

Omaha mayors, from the beginning to now

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Psaki confirms Biden's dog caused 'minor injury'

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reece covers Omaha City Hall, including the City Council and Mayor's Office, and how decisions by local leaders affect Omaha residents. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL graduate. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127​

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert