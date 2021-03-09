Registered nonpartisan fails to qualify for primary ballot in Omaha mayor's race

Five candidates for Omaha mayor will be listed on the upcoming primary ballot after a sixth candidate did not meet a filing requirement.

Dawaune Lamont Hayes, a registered nonpartisan who has been campaigning for mayor, did not turn in enough verified signatures from registered Omaha voters to get on the ballot, the Douglas County Election Commission said Tuesday. Candidates for mayor must get 1,000 such signatures.

"I anticipated this and am rather content," Hayes wrote on his Twitter page. "Many more plans and much more to happen."

The ballot for Omaha's April 6 primary is now set. The top two vote-getters in the officially nonpartisan mayor's race and seven City Council district races will advance to the May 11 general election.

The mayoral candidates that will appear on the primary ballot are: Mayor Jean Stothert, the Republican incumbent; and Democrats Mark Gudgel, a North High School English teacher; Jasmine Harris, a nonprofit executive; RJ Neary, a commercial real estate broker; and Kimara Snipes, an Omaha Public Schools board member.