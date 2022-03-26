Regulations to curb catalytic converter thefts in Omaha go into effect Wednesday

New regulations aimed at reducing catalytic converter thefts in Omaha will go into effect Wednesday.
The new ordinance, approved by the Omaha City Council earlier this month, will require secondhand and salvage dealers to keep records of catalytic converter purchases, and will make it illegal to sell, purchase or possess the devices without a permit.
A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that reduces toxic gases and pollutants in a vehicle’s exhaust. A rise in reported thefts has coincided with increases in the price of the precious metals inside the devices. Between 2016 and 2019, Omaha police reported about 55 catalytic converter thefts each year. In 2021, 1,368 converters were stolen.
Existing city code requires that secondhand and salvage dealers keep a record of all regulated property — such as firearms, jewelry and electronics — that they buy. The ordinance will add catalytic converters to this list.
People are also reading…
Dealers will be required to document the name of the person whom they bought the device from and the vehicle identification number on the vehicle that the device was taken from. They will also be required to obtain a photograph, signature, fingerprint scan and ID card from the seller. The records will be provided to the Police Department daily.
In order to possess, buy or sell catalytic converters, individuals will be required to hold either a salvage or secondhand dealer permit (obtained from the Planning Department) or a regulated metals property permit (obtained from the Police Department).
To obtain a metals permit, the applicant must apply at police headquarters and provide a full set of fingerprints. Applicants must be 18 or older, and there is a $10 annual fee. Applicants with a theft-related conviction in the past five years will be rejected, and the permit will be canceled if the holder is convicted of a theft before the permit expires.
Because catalytic converters will be considered regulated property, sales will be monitored through the Police Department’s LeadsOnline electronic tracking system. Sellers who violate the ordinance could face a $500 fine, up to six months in jail or both.
What you missed this week in notable Omaha crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Omaha World-Herald.
References to elephants, horses, opossums and raccoons weren't the only things that stood out about the Jeff Fortenberry trial.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a former North Bend Central elementary teacher to contact the office or their local law enforcement agency.
A 37-year-old Omaha woman was struck by a car driven by a drunken driver Thursday night and died, Omaha police said Friday.
Three children were injured Thursday evening after they were forced into a car at knifepoint and the driver later crashed the vehicle into a city bus near Midtown Crossing, according to police.
Growing demand for cryptocurrency, an unregulated marketplace and a public largely unfamiliar with the digital tender has created fruitful conditions for scammers, according to new research.
The jury took less than two hours deliberating in the federal case of Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry. He was found guilty on all three charges.
A Papillion man has been charged after officials seized and removed 665 animals from his home, including 70 that were found dead.
About 150 people will scour up to 700 acres of land in southeast Nebraska over the next three days to search for the remains of a 55-year-old woman missing since June.
Omahan Davelle Giles, 26, will stand trial on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Douglas County judge ruled Wednesday.
Jeff Fortenberry’s legal team opened the Nebraska congressman’s defense against charges of lying and deception with another member of Congress.
After federal agents first tried to contact Fortenberry at his Lincoln home in 2019, the congressman called the then-Lincoln police chief. Fortenberry said he was concerned for his family's safety.
The Omaha man who fell over a railing in the Capitol District has died. Walter Bowens, 22, died Thursday after suffering a brain injury on March 13.
Following the verdicts, Herrera's family watched as deputies put handcuffs on Felipe Vazquez and led him out of the courtroom.
A former worker at a Sarpy County apartment complex was released from custody after being sentenced for three misdemeanors in the sexual assaults of three women.
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported crash in the area of 194th Avenue and Q Street around 3:40 p.m. Friday. They found a Chrysler 300 S in a ditch near the intersection.
The decision brings an end to a years-long fight by a Nebraska man to keep his home of 27 years. Kevin Fair, a Scottsbluff resident, will lose his modest house as a result of the decision.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's attorney in court Friday went after the FBI's investigation. Several times, Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. rebuffed the congressman's attorney, telling him to “lower the temperature.”
A teen accused of sexually assaulting and fatally stabbing a 61-year-old Omaha woman now also faces a charge in a burglary that authorities say he committed in 2019.
Nebraska prison officials drafted a 2011 law aimed at letting well-behaved prisoners get out sooner. Now the state says the law's wording doesn't allow what the authors intended.