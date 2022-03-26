Regulations to curb catalytic converter thefts in Omaha go into effect Wednesday

New regulations aimed at reducing catalytic converter thefts in Omaha will go into effect Wednesday.

The new ordinance, approved by the Omaha City Council earlier this month, will require secondhand and salvage dealers to keep records of catalytic converter purchases, and will make it illegal to sell, purchase or possess the devices without a permit.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that reduces toxic gases and pollutants in a vehicle’s exhaust. A rise in reported thefts has coincided with increases in the price of the precious metals inside the devices. Between 2016 and 2019, Omaha police reported about 55 catalytic converter thefts each year. In 2021, 1,368 converters were stolen.

Existing city code requires that secondhand and salvage dealers keep a record of all regulated property — such as firearms, jewelry and electronics — that they buy. The ordinance will add catalytic converters to this list.

Dealers will be required to document the name of the person whom they bought the device from and the vehicle identification number on the vehicle that the device was taken from. They will also be required to obtain a photograph, signature, fingerprint scan and ID card from the seller. The records will be provided to the Police Department daily.

In order to possess, buy or sell catalytic converters, individuals will be required to hold either a salvage or secondhand dealer permit (obtained from the Planning Department) or a regulated metals property permit (obtained from the Police Department).

To obtain a metals permit, the applicant must apply at police headquarters and provide a full set of fingerprints. Applicants must be 18 or older, and there is a $10 annual fee. Applicants with a theft-related conviction in the past five years will be rejected, and the permit will be canceled if the holder is convicted of a theft before the permit expires.

Because catalytic converters will be considered regulated property, sales will be monitored through the Police Department’s LeadsOnline electronic tracking system. Sellers who violate the ordinance could face a $500 fine, up to six months in jail or both.

