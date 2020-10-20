Rejected contract with NebraskaLand Recycling sends Omaha 'back to the drawing board'

"Without a contract, the council members who voted no have put recycling processing at risk."

Festersen, one of the most passionate recycling advocates on the council, said during Tuesday's meeting that he wasn't comfortable with the proposed contract, noting that he thought Firstar has a more "sophisticated" operation.

Gray said he didn't feel strongly about which company processes Omaha's recyclables. Rather, he was concerned about awarding anyone a 10-year contract because of how volatile the recyclables market has been.

Harding, too, said he would have preferred a 5-year contract. He also said he wanted the city to receive a flat rate from the sale of recyclable material, rather than a rebate included in the contract that would be based on the market.

Jerram said he wasn't confident that the NebraskaLand site near 39th and D Streets would be able to take on the additional load from Omaha.

NebraskaLand's owner, Lance Brown, told reporters Tuesday that while he was disappointed by the vote, his company remains prepared to handle the job.

"As far as us being able to help the city processing their recyclable material at a fair market rate, we're still here," Brown said.