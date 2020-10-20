Rejected contract with NebraskaLand Recycling sends Omaha 'back to the drawing board'

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert will have to go back to the drawing board to figure out how residential recycling will be processed next year.
The City Council on Tuesday voted 4-3 to reject a 10-year contract with NebraskaLand Recycling, which had submitted the lowest bid of $2.28 million a year to process the paper, plastic and aluminum that the city’s waste hauler picks up at Omaha residents’ curbs.
Council members emphasized their support for city recycling, but some had outstanding questions about whether NebraskaLand has the space and operational capacity to take on the 15,000 to 20,000 tons of recyclables that Omaha produces each year.
Stothert has pledged that Omaha's recycling won't end up in the landfill. She and Public Works officials have said they were confident that NebraskaLand was prepared to take on the city's recyclables.
But Firstar Fiber, Omaha's current processor, will only continue to process recyclables through Dec. 31. The city has a few options:
One option would be for Stothert to put another contract before the council, either with NebraskaLand or one of the other two bidders, Firstar Fiber and Waste Management. Multiple council members Tuesday said they would be more comfortable with a 5-year contract.
Or the city could amend its contract with FCC Environmental Services — the company that will collect trash, yard waste and recyclables beginning Nov. 30 — to haul recyclables to one or more processors and pay a daily retail rate, which can fluctuate based on the recyclables market.
That would be only a temporary solution since the city charter sets a $20,000 limit on how much the city can spend without council approval, said Paul Kratz, the city attorney.
Council President Chris Jerram and Councilmen Pete Festersen, Ben Gray and Brinker Harding voted against the contract with NebraskaLand.
Council members Aimee Melton, Rich Pahls and Vinny Palermo voted for it.
In a prepared statement, Stothert called Tuesday's outcome "a vote against taxpayers."
"Our taxpayers expect us to spend their money wisely," she said. "NebraskaLand is qualified and capable of processing Omaha’s recycling. The company bid a realistic and fair price, saving taxpayers more than $1 million annually.
"Without a contract, the council members who voted no have put recycling processing at risk."
Festersen, one of the most passionate recycling advocates on the council, said during Tuesday's meeting that he wasn't comfortable with the proposed contract, noting that he thought Firstar has a more "sophisticated" operation.
Gray said he didn't feel strongly about which company processes Omaha's recyclables. Rather, he was concerned about awarding anyone a 10-year contract because of how volatile the recyclables market has been.
Harding, too, said he would have preferred a 5-year contract. He also said he wanted the city to receive a flat rate from the sale of recyclable material, rather than a rebate included in the contract that would be based on the market.
Jerram said he wasn't confident that the NebraskaLand site near 39th and D Streets would be able to take on the additional load from Omaha.
NebraskaLand's owner, Lance Brown, told reporters Tuesday that while he was disappointed by the vote, his company remains prepared to handle the job.
"As far as us being able to help the city processing their recyclable material at a fair market rate, we're still here," Brown said.
Palermo, who heads the city's public works committee, said the department has worked hard in recent years to figure out Omaha's solid waste program, including the upcoming switch to 96-gallon covered carts, a new waste hauler and a new recyclables processor.
He said he wanted to secure a contract to get the "last part of this puzzle piece" in place.
Melton said she wasn't 100% confident that NebraskaLand would be able to fulfill the city's recycling needs. But she, like Palermo, said she feared the prospect of not having a contract secured before the current agreement with Firstar Fiber expires.
Pahls said he wanted to give an opportunity to a small company with "the drive and the ability" to expand its operations.
Jim Theiler, assistant director of environmental services for Public Works, said the city will need to work fast if it wants to have a contract in place by Jan. 1.
"We will go back to the drawing board tomorrow," he said.
